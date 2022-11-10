Knights Nuggets: PK Subban on ESPN, Jack’s Back, Laurent Brossoit Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will wrap up their five-game road trip Thursday evening with a matchup against Jack Eichel’s former team, the Buffalo Sabres, at 4. The VGK are riding an eight-game winning streak and are perfect so far in their road trip. They lead the league in points with 24.

In Henderson, the Silver Knights continue to struggle, and Laurent Brossoit has moved on from his conditioning stint. There were four games last night in the NHL. Here’s what’s happening in the league.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: An overall analysis of the Golden Knights and four reasons why they’ve been so successful.

Buffalo: What to expect in Jack Eichel’s second return to the Buffalo Sabres and Keybank Center.

Boston: Bruce Cassidy is looking to instill some of Patrice Bergeron’s game into Jack Eichel. It’s working.

Henderson: The Golden Knights have recalled Laurent Brossoit from the Henderson Silver Knights and placed him on injured once more Wednesday evening. Brossoit struggled behind the already struggling defense of the Silver Knights, giving up nine goals in two appearances.

Brossoit was pulled in his second outing with the HSK against the San Diego Gulls. Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros said the team’s defensive play was like throwing Brossoit “to the wolves.”

“To leave him in there would have been like throwing him to the wolves. Here’s a guy that worked really hard to get back, and we put an effort in front of him like that. I’ve seen how hard he has worked this week to get and play games. We had no issues with him (pulling him) was to save him, I guess.”

It looks like both Brossoit needs more time to recover from his off-season hip surgery and the Silver Knights need to work on their defensive structures.

Update: That changed quickly; Brossoit is now on waivers.

ESPN: A reminder that the Golden Knights game tonight is only on ESPN and Hulu. Speaking of ESPN, they have a new staff member in PK Subban.

Clip of the Day: He did it again! Or did he?

Trevor Zegras does the Michigan again but it's taken away after an offside review. Peak NHL pic.twitter.com/EiXbKqtRW0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 10, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Could the Colorado Avalanche look to trade for former Av Ryan O’Reilly?

Long Island: Did Connor McDavid just announce his trade to the New York Islanders? (no)

Florida: The Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in the Staal brothers reunion classic.

New Jersey: Martin Brodeur has been named the executive director of hockey operations with the Devils.

Pittsburgh: Down three defensemen in the third period, Jeff Carter had to play defense for the Penguins.

Dallas: The stage is set for Jake Oettinger to return for the Dallas Stars.

Boston: Boston Bruins standout defenseman Charlie McAvoy has returned from injury.

Calgary: What’s wrong with the Calgary Flames? They have lost six-straight games.