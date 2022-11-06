Connect with us

Josh Anderson Gets Two Games For Hit on Alex Pietrangelo

Published

2 mins ago

on

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Saturday evening.

The announcement was made by the DOPS after Anderson had a hearing for the hit.

“As the video shows… With numbers facing him, Anderson adjusts his course, readies, and hits forcibly through Pietrangelo’s back and left side driving him dangerously into the wall. This is boarding.” the Department of Player Safety said in their video release.

Anderson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for this hit during the game. In retaliation, Brett Howden, Alec Martinez, and Pietrangelo himself jumped into a scrum with Anderson and the rest of the Canadiens. Martinez and Pietrangelo both received two-minute minors for roughing.

“I don’t like it. It’s unnecessary to me. But we dealt with it. I thought our guys stuck together. And I thought it was the right call on the ice,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy on the hit.

Pietrangelo, who has been consistently healthy for the most part of his career, did not miss a shift and returned to the Golden Knight’s ensuing powerplay, where Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal.

“It’s a dangerous play, I don’t know what was going through his mind. But if you see a player turn his back around like that, the last thing you do is try and run him through the boards,” said Reilly Smith, who scored two goals in the Golden Knight’s 6-4 victory over the Canadiens.

Anderson will miss the Canadien’s next two games against the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks. Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights will play the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night at 4:00 p.m. These two teams will not meet again until March 5th in Las Vegas.

Anderson will miss the Canadien's next two games against the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks. Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights will play the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night at 4:00 p.m. These two teams will not meet again until March 5th in Las Vegas.
Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

