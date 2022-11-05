Knights Nuggets: NHL in Finland, Brossoit Update, Trade Rumors

With a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, the Vegas Golden Knights are looking for seven-straight wins as they continue one of their strongest starts to any season. In Henderson, the Silver Knights lost their first game of a home-and-home with Laurent Brossoit not playing just yet.

Elsewhere there is tons of controvery in Boston as the Bruins signed Mitchell Miller. For the full story on that I direct your attention to Boston Hockey Now.

Vegas Golden Knights

Trophy Watch: Technically eligible, could Logan Thompson realistically win the Calder Trophy this year?

Stanley Cup: Who will win a Stanley Cup first between Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid– 2023 edition.

Henderson: The Silver Knights lost their first game of a home-and-home series against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday 3-1. Laurent Brossoit, who has been assigned to the team on a condidoning stint, did not play. The Silver Knights play Bakersfield Saturday night at home at 7:00 p.m.

ICYMI: The Golden Knights teamed up with Lil Jon in a new hillarious Golden Age Commercial.

Clip of the Day: The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets played in an NHL Global Series game Friday in Tampere, Finland with Finish-born players Patrick Laine and Mikko Rantanen scoring.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Things seem to be heating up for the Montreal Canadiens in the trade rumor department.

THG: 32 players off to hot/cold starts this season in the National Hockey League.

Philly: Big reunion game tonight in Philladelphia as former captain Claude Giroux returns to Broad St.

Washington: Sonny Milano is expected to make his Washington Capitals debut soon in the top-six.

Florida: So far the Matthew Tkachuk blockbuster trade has worked out for the Florida Panthers says FHN.

Long Island: The New York Islanders and Brock Nelson have turned things around. What’s changed?

Pittsburgh: Injury updates on Pittsburgh Penguin players Jake Guentzel, Jeff Carter, and Teddy Blueger.

Boston: The Boston Bruins made an extremely controversial signing Friday as they signed Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract, a move some of the Bruin’s leadershp group were on the fence about.

Bettman said Miller is not eligible for the #nhl … and is not sure he ever will be. Added the league was not consulted before #bruins signed him. — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) November 5, 2022