Connect with us

Golden Knights Daily

Knights Nuggets: NHL in Finland, Brossoit Update, Trade Rumors

Published

10 hours ago

on

Laurent Brossoit, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)

With a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, the Vegas Golden Knights are looking for seven-straight wins as they continue one of their strongest starts to any season. In Henderson, the Silver Knights lost their first game of a home-and-home with Laurent Brossoit not playing just yet.

Elsewhere there is tons of controvery in Boston as the Bruins signed Mitchell Miller. For the full story on that I direct your attention to Boston Hockey Now.

Vegas Golden Knights

Trophy Watch: Technically eligible, could Logan Thompson realistically win the Calder Trophy this year?

Stanley Cup: Who will win a Stanley Cup first between Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid– 2023 edition.

Henderson: The Silver Knights lost their first game of a home-and-home series against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday 3-1. Laurent Brossoit, who has been assigned to the team on a condidoning stint, did not play. The Silver Knights play Bakersfield Saturday night at home at 7:00 p.m.

ICYMI: The Golden Knights teamed up with Lil Jon in a new hillarious Golden Age Commercial.

Clip of the Day: The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets played in an NHL Global Series game Friday in Tampere, Finland with Finish-born players Patrick Laine and Mikko Rantanen scoring.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Things seem to be heating up for the Montreal Canadiens in the trade rumor department.

THG: 32 players off to hot/cold starts this season in the National Hockey League.

Philly: Big reunion game tonight in Philladelphia as former captain Claude Giroux returns to Broad St.

Washington: Sonny Milano is expected to make his Washington Capitals debut soon in the top-six.

Florida: So far the Matthew Tkachuk blockbuster trade has worked out for the Florida Panthers says FHN.

Long Island: The New York Islanders and Brock Nelson have turned things around. What’s changed?

Pittsburgh: Injury updates on Pittsburgh Penguin players Jake Guentzel, Jeff Carter, and Teddy Blueger.

Boston: The Boston Bruins made an extremely controversial signing Friday as they signed Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract, a move some of the Bruin’s leadershp group were on the fence about.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously