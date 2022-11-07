Knights Nuggets: Silver Knights Updates and Golden Knights Trade Rumors

Currently riding a seven-game winning streak, the Vegas Golden Knights have their second straight off-day Monday. They will play the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday at 4:00 for the fourth game of their current five-game road trip.

Until then, here’s what’s happening around the VGK and in the greater hockey world.

Vegas Golden Knights

Montreal: Josh Anderson has been suspended two games for his hit on Alex Pietrangelo.

Calder Watch: Has Logan Thompson done enough to enter the Calder Trophy race?

Vegas: Who will win a Stanley Cup first? Jack Eichel or Connor McDavid?

Henderson: A quick update on the HSK— They lost both games of their weekend series against the Bakersfield Condors. Laurent Brossoit, who is on a conditioning stint with the team, played in Saturday’s game and let in five goals on 25 shots. He is confirmed to start the HSK’s next game.

Sheldon Rempal currently leads the team in points with eight points in nine games. The Silver Knights are last in the AHL’s Pacific Division standings with a 2-8 record and 4 points. They will play the San Diego Gulls Tuesday night at home at 7:00 p.m.

Trade Rumors: With Brossoit coming back from injury soon and the Golden Knights doing fine with the tandem of Logan Thompson and Adin Hill, could Brossoit be traded to a team that needs goaltending?

Toronto: One of the possible trade destinations for Brossoit is the Toronto Maple Leafs. With both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out, they have signed Keith Petruzzelli to an entry-level deal.

Clip of the Day: An unfortunate end of the game for Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Boston: The latest on the Mitchell Miller/Boston Bruins story.

Washington: Alex Ovechkin is now officially first all-time in goals with a sing franchise in NHL history.

Philly: Returning to play his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, Claude Giroux scored career goal 300.

Florida: Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games for his spear on Jonathan Quick.

St. Louis: An update on the crossroads between Ryan O’Reilly and the Blues on a contract extension.

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in danger of losing seven straight games.

Dallas: Don’t look now but both Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn are playing well for the Dallas Stars.

Waivers: Nicolas Aube-Kubel is excited for a second chance with the Washington Capitals.

Colorado: Bowen Byram is day-to-day for the Avalanche. At least he has his name on the Cup.