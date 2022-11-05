Golden Knights Gameday
Golden Knights Gameday 13: Sept Victoires Consécutives?: Lines and Notes vs Canadiens
Looking for seven straight wins, the Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0, 20 points) are in the City of Saints for a 4:00 p.m. matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1, 11 points).
The Golden Knights enter, having won not only six straight but have beaten both the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators on their current five-game road trip. No lineup changes are expected for the VGK outside of a potential goalie swap, as Adin Hill has not played in six days.
Bruce Cassidy says there is "a bit of a flu going around the team" right now. We'll see if that affects any lineup decisions tonight v Montreal #VegasBorn
— Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) November 5, 2022
The Canadiens are coming off a four-game road trip where they went 2-1-1. They are floating around .500 early in the season and are expected to be a non-playoff team once more. Mike Hoffman and Joel Edmundsson will return to their lineup Saturday evening.
What to Watch For
Chute de score de Marchessault
After scoring five goals and six points in the first six games of the season, Jonathan Marchessault has zero goals in his last six games. Perhaps in his home province, Marchy can get out of his scoring slump.
Keeping Tabs on Habs
The Montreal Canadiens have quote- “waaaaaaay too many forwards,” according to our Montreal guy Marco D’Amico. As the Canadiens look to rebuild, they will likely shed a couple of forwards at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, if not sooner.
With the Golden Knights in need of some scoring depth at the wing, general manager Kelly McCrimmon might be paying extra attention to specific players on the Canadiens. Sean Monahan, Jonathan Drouin, Mike Hoffman, Christian Dvorak, and former Golden Knight Evgenii Dadonov could all be available.
Caufield and Suzuki
Two players that are certainly not available are Cole Caufield and former Golden Knights draft pick, Nick Suzuki. Combined, they have contributed over 40% to the team’s offense. Watching them like a hawk and shutting them down defensively will be key for the Golden Knights.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson- Jack Eichel- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson– Reilly Smith
Michael Amadio- Brett Howden- Phil Kessel
William Carrier- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Laurent Brossoit/Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter, Ben Hutton
Projected Canadiens Line Combinations
Cole Caufield- Nick Suzuki- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson- Christian Dvorak- Brendan Gallagher
Jonathan Drouin- Sean Monahan- Mike Hoffman
Juraj Slafkovsky- Jake Evans- Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle- David Savard
Joel Edmundson- Jordan Harris
Arber Xhekaj- Chris Wideman
Jake Allen/Sam Montembeault
Canadiens Special Teams
PP1- Dach, Monahan, Suzuki, Caufield, Drouin
PP2- Gallagher, Dvorak, Slafkovsky, Hoffman, Wideman
PK1- Evans, Pitlick, Guhle, Savard
PK2- Suzuki, Monahan, Harris, Wideman
IR/Scratches
Carey Price, Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Matheson, Paul Byron/Micheal Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Jonathan Kovacevic
How to Watch/Listen
4:00 p.m. on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.