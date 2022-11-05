Golden Knights Survive Crazy Third Period, Win 7th Straight v Canadiens

It was a crazy game, especially in the third period, but the Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, 22 points) extended their winning streak to seven games and defeated the Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, 11 points) by a score of 6-4 Saturday night on the road.

No lineup changes were made for the Golden Knights outside of backup goaltender Adin Hill going in. Jake Allen got the start for the Habs, and both Mike Hoffman and Joel Edmundson returned for them.

The first period was a tight-checking, close 20-minute frame with both teams getting chances. The Canadiens top line of Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki had most of the heavy lifting for their offense. For the Golden Knights, it was a little more evened out, with most lines contributing.

Scoring his team’s eighth first-period goal on their current road trip was Nicolas Hague. He made a great play to block a Canadiens clearing attempt and shot his first Haguerbomb of the season to make it 1-0.

This goal marked the ninth time in thirteen games the Golden Knights have scored first.

But the Canadiens were able to tie it with their first line. Caufield got the goal as a slow pass from Dach came directly to him in the slot. Mike Hoffman also had a late chance, and Hill made a nice scrambling save to keep the game tied heading into the first intermission.

The second period was controlled all by the Golden Knights. The VGK put up 15 shots in the period before the Canadiens landed just one on Hill. But the Golden Knights only had one goal to show for it.

It came in transition from the Misfit Line and was a beautiful goal. Jonathan Marchessault found William Karlsson on the breakout, and with a beauty toe-drag move, Karlsson passed it over to Reilly Smith, who finished off the play for his first 5-on-5 goal of the season.

With an assist on the play, Golden Knight’s all-time scoring leader Jonathan Marchessault now has reached 300 career points with the VGK.

Unable to score in the second, the Golden Knights saw the Canadiens time the game early in the third. Despite controlling the entire second period and the first shift of the third, things changed just like that.

Suzuki and the Canadiens took advantage of Stephenson blowing a tire and created a 3-on-1. Suzuki finished off the play with a goal against his former team.

The Golden Knights striked back with two post hits from Marchessault and Kessel, and then a powerplay chance which led to a goal. Smith got his second of the night, cleaning up the loose change after Kessel’s shot.

The VGK then continued to score like it was going out of style, with two goals in 21 seconds. Keegan Kolesar tipped home a shot from Hague, and Nicolas Roy scored for another fourth-line goal.

The tides of the game then changed with Canadiens forward Josh Anderson hit Alex Pietrangelo from behind on a dangerous hit near the boards. After a huge scrum, Pietrangelo was okay and he and Alec Martinez went to the box for roughing. Anderson got five and a game misconduct for the hit.

The Canadiens managed a 4 on 3 after the Anderson hit and scored just 12 seconds into it. Suzuki got the goal, his second of the night against his former team, to make it 5-3.

The Golden Knights then ended up with a powerplay after the 4 on 3 expired, and Marchessault scored.

Not wanting the fun to end, Juraj Slafkovsky scored for the Canadiens for the game’s tenth goal and a potential late Habs comeback. Allen went to the bench with just under two minutes remaining, and the extra attacker was on. But time ran out, and the Golden Knights escaped with a 6-4 win.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Nicolas Hague

Two Haguerbombs from Nicolas Hague Saturday night. Both resulted in goals.

Up Next: The Golden Knights will continue their five-game road trip in Toronto on Tuesday for a 4:00 p.m. game against the Maple Leafs.