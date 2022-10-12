By The Numbers: Golden Knights in the Month of October

Last season, the month of October was not kind to the Vegas Golden Knights. After winning their first game against the Seattle Kraken, the Golden Knights went on a four-game losing streak and lost both captain Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty to injuries. They finished the month with a 4-4 record.

So far this season, things have looked quite different. The Golden Knights are 1-0 with a Tuesday night victory over the Los Angeles Kings, the same team that both Stone and Pacioretty were hurt against.

Golden Knights October History

Statistically speaking, a good October gives teams in the NHL a good chance at earning a good playoff spot. This lines up with the Golden Knight’s history as their strong October performances match with good playoff positioning. The VGK are 25-17-2 all-time in the month of October.

In year one, the Golden Knight’s finished with their highest regular season point total of 109 points. They went 8-3 in the month of October. In year two, the VGK went 5-6-1, and by the time the playoffs came around, they were third in the Pacific Division with 93 points.

Last season the Golden Knights actually had more points than they did in year two, with 94. But they failed to make the postseason for the first time in team history.

October Performers

The Golden Knights have three players who tend to score well in the month of October. Mark Stone has a career 26 goals and 37 assists in 67 career October games. Phil Kessel has scored 130 points in 140 October playoff games in his career. Lastly, Jack Eichel has 20 goals and 26 assists in 49 Oct. games.

Upcoming Schedule

The Golden Knight’s 2022-23 October schedule features ten games; four on the road and six at home. A lot of notable storylines surround some of these games, too, such as Phil Kessel’s potential games played streak, a matchup on Nevada Day, and of course, the Golden Knight’s home opener.

Let’s review what’s in store for the Golden Knights this October.

Tomorrow, the Golden Knights will play their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. With the Blackhawks likely in the hunt for Connor Bedard, this is a winnable game for the VGK. The Golden Knights are 4-1 all-time in home-opening games at T-Mobile Arena.

The VGK then travels to Seattle to meet the Kraken for the third time in Seattle. The Golden Knights have yet to lose a game to the Kraken (4-0), who came into the league last season.

The Golden Knights then play the Calgary Flames on Oct. 18 before hosting a three-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kessel can tie the all-time record for consecutive regular season games played against the Leafs on Oct. 24 but will break the record the next day on the road against the San Jose Sharks.

To round out the month, the VGK have two home games against the Jets and Anaheim Ducks. The Oct. 28th Friday game against the Ducks will be a matinee game to celebrate Nevada Day.

Here’s the October Schedule in writing.

10/11 v LAK away 7:00 (4-3 W)

10/13 v CHI home 7:00

10/15 v SEA away 7:00

10/18 v CGY away 6:00

10/20 v WPG home 7:00

10/22 v COL home 7:00

10/24 v TOR home 7:00

10/25 v SJS away 7:30

10/28 v ANA home 3:00

10/30 v WPG home 5:00