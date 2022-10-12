Another Golden Knights Reverse Retro Jersey Mockup Revealed

With the 2022-23 NHL season underway, it is only a matter of time before we get the next batch of reverse retro jerseys. All teams are confirmed to be getting new designs, even the VGK and Kraken.

Ali Murji, who leaked the Golden Knight’s reverse retro jerseys back in September, shared an updated mockup of the Golden Knight’s potential new jerseys. Murji will be providing these mockups for all 32 NHL teams and has started with the Pacific. Sources have told VHN that these mockups are “legit.”

The #VegasBorn as leaked by yours truly will be wearing a black base jersey with a Vegas diagonal script paying homage to old Vegas and nightlife. The font on the front is from the Excalibur and on the back is the Stardust.@orionataylor pic.twitter.com/tAd4SUmxpO — Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) October 12, 2022

These Golden Knight jerseys as the same ones Murji revealed a month ago. But the mockup gives us a more precise look at what the design team is going for.

There are two big references to the history of Las Vegas in these sweaters as the ‘Vegas’ font on the front matches the font of the Excalibur Hotel and Casino, and the numbering on the shoulders and back matches the font from the old Stardust Casino.

The NHL and the Golden Knights have yet to confirm if these jerseys are legit, but I would expect an announcement soon, as it seems Murji has inside information on the reverse retros.

This season the Golden Knights made their former third jerseys their primary jerseys to usher in the ‘Golden Age.’ With these third being the home sweaters, there is a vacancy for a third VGK jersey.