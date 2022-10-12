Golden Knights Daily: Hague Returns, Stone Scores and Stone Signs

A rapid fire news and notes lineup from around the NHL as 28 teams look to start their seasons within the coming days.

Vegas Golden Knights

Practice Updates: Will Carrier and Nicolas Hague rejoined the Golden Knight’s practice on Wednesday. Hague skated with Zach Whitecloud and Carrier took a spot on the fourth line.

Laurent Brossoit was also present. Paul Cotter remains in the projected line combinations however as he was bumped up to the third line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson.

This means Ben Hutton and Michael Amadio could potentially be scratches for Thursday night’s game.

Los Angeles: A recap of the Golden Knight’s thrilling win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Takeaways: Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and the fourth line impressed in the Golden Knight’s win.

Las Vegas: Bold predictions for the Golden Knights and greater NHL for the 2022-23 season.

VHN: Then things I’m looking forward to this season covering the Golden Knights.

City National: Bill Foley joined Karlsson and Marchessault for a Dumb and Dumber recreation.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The Flames have brought in Mark Stone’s brother, Michael Stone to a one-year deal.

Boston: The Boston Bruins are looking to go on one last run with their current core.

The Bruins have also signed Anton Stralman to a one year deal after his professional tryout.

Colorado: Fun article here- something I would write. Ranking the last decade of Stanley Cup Rings.

Florida: The Florida Panthers have revealed their jersey sponsor patch for the upcoming season.

San Jose: Will the San Jose Sharks pay homage to the California/Oakland Seals with a RR jersey?

AHL: How well can Thomas Bordeleau perform at the AHL level with the San Jose Barracuda?

Long Island: Can Ryan Pulock rediscover his offensive game in Lane Lambert’s new system?

Is the 2022-23 season a prove-it year for the New York Islanders? (yes)

Philly: 10 bold predictions for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23.

Washington: Bold predictions all around from the Washington Capitals media.

Dmitry Orlov and TJ Oshie have been cleared for the Capitals season opener.

Montreal: An update on the status of Montreal Canadiens franchise goaltender Carey Price.