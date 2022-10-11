Golden Knights Daily: Dumb and Dumber, Hockey is Back!

Ladies and gentlemen, the Vegas Golden Knights play regular season hockey tonight!

Season six will open from Los Angeles, California, inside Crypto.com arena as the Golden Knights take on the LA Kings for game one of the regular season. Get pumped Las Vegas, this is going to be a good year.

Here are some news and notes from around the Golden Knights and hockey world to get you informed about the start of the season. General NHL games start-up at 4:30 pm. They Golden Knights play at 7.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas: The Golden Knights have made their final roster decisions in preparation for the start of the 2022-23 regular season. Paul Cotter and Jake Leschyshyn have made the team.

Free Agency: Also on the roster is newly-signed defenseman Nicolas Hague, who finally resigned.

Crystal Ball: Bold predictions for the Golden Knights and the greater NHL this season.

Chapmanville: 10 things I’m personally excited for this season covering the Vegas Golden Knights.

City National: On their way to practice, Bill Foley, William Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault had some shenanigans. Here’s the first Vegas Golden Knight’s Golden Age commercial.

NHL News, Opening Lineups, and National Hockey Now

Ottawa: After a professional tryout, Derick Brassard signed with the Ottawa Senators. He will wear Mark Stone’s old number- 61 with his new/former team.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals are among the oldest teams in the NHL.

Washington: Carl Hagelin has undergone hip surgery and is now unavailable to the Capitals.

Boston: The Boston Bruins have sent three notable names to the AHL via the waiver wire.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche have unveiled their 2022 Stanley Cup Champion rings.

Florida: The Florida Panthers might have to start the season shorthanded due to a salary cap crunch.

Montreal: First overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky has made the Montreal Canadiens’ top-six.

32 Thoughts: A great listen, as always; Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman preview the Eastern Conference.