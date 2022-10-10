Golden Knights Preseason
Golden Knights Make Final Preseason Roster Decisions; Cotter, Leschyshyn Make Team
With the regular season just a day away, the Vegas Golden Knights have made their final preseason roster decisions. 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders have made the team. Newly signed Nicolas Hague and preseason standouts Jake Leschyshyn Paul Cotter are among the highlights.
The Golden Knights will open their sixth season tomorrow in Los Angeles against the Kings at 7:00 pm.
Here’s a rapid recap of the Golden Knight’s Monday transactions.
Golden Knights Transactions
- Paul Cotter and Jake Leschyshyn have made the team out of camp.
- Nicolas Hague will not play Tuesday as he travels from Kitchener to Las Vegas.
- Laurent Brossoit was not listed on the team’s 23-man roster and is presumably on IR.
- Logan Thompson is expected to start the season as the Golden Knight’s new starting goalie.
- Jake Bischoff, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Kaedan Korczak, and Michael Hutchinson have all been sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights.
- Jonas Rondbjerg required waivers to be sent down to Silver Knights, but has cleared.
- Zach Whitecloud has returned from a minor injury and is expected to play Tuesday.
- Will Carrier is unlikely to play Tuesday with a mid-body injury that has kept him out of camp.
- Phil Kessel has been moved back to the Golden Knight’s top line.
- Jonathan Marchessault is now on the third line, reunited with William Karlsson.
Here’s how the Golden Knights will likely stack up against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 inside Crypto.com Arena. Get pumped for a jam-packed 82+ game season Las Vegas!
Vegas Golden Knights Lines
Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel
Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Spare Forwards: Jake Leschyshyn, Will Carrier
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud
Spare Defenseman: Nicolas Hague
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
IR: Laurent Brossoit, Will Carrier
LTIR: Shea Weber, Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick
I WATCHED EVERY PRE SEASON GAME,
AND COTTER WAS THE STANDOUT. FAST, HARD HITTING AND THE ABILITY TO SCORE….I CANT WAIT TO WATCH HIM WHEN THE SEASON STARTS.