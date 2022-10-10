Golden Knights Make Final Preseason Roster Decisions; Cotter, Leschyshyn Make Team

With the regular season just a day away, the Vegas Golden Knights have made their final preseason roster decisions. 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders have made the team. Newly signed Nicolas Hague and preseason standouts Jake Leschyshyn Paul Cotter are among the highlights.

The Golden Knights will open their sixth season tomorrow in Los Angeles against the Kings at 7:00 pm.

Here’s a rapid recap of the Golden Knight’s Monday transactions.

Golden Knights Transactions

Paul Cotter and Jake Leschyshyn have made the team out of camp.

Nicolas Hague will not play Tuesday as he travels from Kitchener to Las Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit was not listed on the team’s 23-man roster and is presumably on IR.

Logan Thompson is expected to start the season as the Golden Knight’s new starting goalie.

Jake Bischoff, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakari Manninen, Kaedan Korczak, and Michael Hutchinson have all been sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Jonas Rondbjerg required waivers to be sent down to Silver Knights, but has cleared.

Zach Whitecloud has returned from a minor injury and is expected to play Tuesday.

Will Carrier is unlikely to play Tuesday with a mid-body injury that has kept him out of camp.

Phil Kessel has been moved back to the Golden Knight’s top line.

Jonathan Marchessault is now on the third line, reunited with William Karlsson.

Here’s how the Golden Knights will likely stack up against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7:00 inside Crypto.com Arena. Get pumped for a jam-packed 82+ game season Las Vegas!

Vegas Golden Knights Lines

Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel

Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar

Spare Forwards: Jake Leschyshyn, Will Carrier

Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud

Spare Defenseman: Nicolas Hague

Logan Thompson/Adin Hill

IR: Laurent Brossoit, Will Carrier

LTIR: Shea Weber, Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick