Golden Knights Gameday 1: Show Starter: Lines and Notes vs Kings
Holy moly, sweet mother of God. The NHL hockey season is back!
I’m beyond excited to provide Vegas Golden Knights coverage in person this season. But I’ll have to wait until Thursday for the in-person part as the Golden Knights (0-0-0, 0 points) play the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0, 0 points) at 7:00 on the road Thursday to start the season.
Bruce Cassidy, Phil Kessel, and potentially Adin Hill will make their Golden Knights debuts. Paul Cotter, who made the team out of camp, will play in his eighth NHL game. Logan Thompson is expected to start in goal. Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, Jack Eichel, Alec Martinez, and others look to rebound from injuries.
And most importantly, the Golden Knights will embark on a quest to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing the postseason for the first time in team history last season.
With it being the first game of the season, here’s an abundance of things to keep an eye on.
What to Watch For
Overall Systems– Tonight’s game will be our first true look at Bruce Cassidy’s team and how he will utilize certain players on the Golden Knight’s roster. Keep an eye on the team’s new defensive zone structures, the powerplay, and play through the neutral zone on both offense and defense.
Logan’s Net– With Robin Lehner injured, Logan Thompson has stepped up as the Golden Knight’s starting goaltender. Will he be able to carry the workload in his second true season in the NHL?
First Line-
Stone’s Status– The overall health of captain Mark Stone will have a big impact on the success of the Golden Knights this year. Coming off of back surgery, Stone will look to reestablish himself as a top winger in the NHL and one of the best two-way forwards in the game.
How’s Howden?– Elevated to a top-six role, the speedy Brett Howden gets a shot at a breakout season with the Golden Knights.
Calling Cotter– Paul Cotter fought hard to carve out a roster spot in training camp. Now can he continue his strong play and make a name for himself in the NHL?
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Reilly Smith- Jack Eichel- Phil Kessel
Brett Howden- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter- Nicolas Roy- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
0% Powerplay (NA) and 0% Penalty Kill (NA)
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Smith, Theodore
PP2: Roy, Karlsson, Marchessault, Kessel, Pietrangelo
PK1: Roy, Stephenson, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Karlsson, Smith, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratches
Nicolas Hague, Jake Leschyshyn/Will Carrier, Laurent Brossoit/Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Shea Weber
Projected LA Kings Line Combinations
Kevin Fiala- Anze Kopitar (c)- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore- Phillip Danault- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Iafallo- Quinton Byfield- Gabe Vilardi
Brendan Lemieux- Blake Lizotte- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson- Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi- Matt Roy
Alex Edler- Sean Walker
Jonathan Quick/Cal Petersen
LA Kings Special Teams
0% Powerplay (NA) and 0% Penalty Kill (NA)
PP1- Iafallo, Kopitar, Kempe, Fiala, Doughty
PP2- Arvidsson, Vilardi, Byfield, Kaliyev, Durzi
PK1- Kopitar, Iafallo, Anderson, Doughty
PK2- Danault, Kempe, Walker, Roy
IR/Scratches
None
How to Watch/Listen
7:00 pm on AT&T Sportsnet, ESPN, ESPN+, and Fox Sports 98.9 FM Radio.
AS A DIEHARD FAN OF THE KNIGHTS…..
