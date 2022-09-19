Golden Knights Wrap: Little Talks With Hague, Training Camp This Week

Training camp starts this week, ladies and gentlemen. Before you know it, the Vegas Golden Knights will be back playing preseason hockey next Sunday. Rookie camp concludes today with the Golden Knights playing at 12:30. Follow @OKrepps85 on Twitter for a stream link if you plan on watching the game.

I haven’t heard anything new on Nicolas Hague, the Golden Knight’s only remaining restricted free agent. A week ago, it was reported that talks were slow and that there have been “very few talks between both parties since July.” Elliotte Friedman says Hague is skating with his teammates in Vegas.

With Phil Kessel and Adin Hill now in the mix and Robin Lehner likely set to move to LTIR, the Golden Knights have roughly $1.3 million in available cap space.

Given that this week is training camp and assuming Hague would not want to miss out on conditioning for the start of the season, we may see talks kick up this week. Stay tuned.

Vegas Golden Knights

Rookie Camp: If you’ve missed any of rookie camp, we’ve got you covered with the top Golden Knights standouts from game one and game two of scrimmages.

The Golden Knight’s final rookie camp scrimmage is today at 12:30 pm against the Anaheim Ducks.

San Jose: Looking to make an impact in this final scrimmage, Kaedan Korczak feels like his game is “at a really high level” and is preparing for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

Pacific Division: Here’s an updated look at the Pacific Division. With the Golden Knights missing the playoffs last season, we’ve got you covered on keeping tabs with the; San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames.

Today we will finish up the series with the Anaheim Ducks.

Clip of the Day: Juraj Slafkovsky = big man.

One simply does not knock Juraj Slafkovsky down. pic.twitter.com/FkbDS1P9c5 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 16, 2022

NHL News and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast has some serious star power guests with Sidney Crosby, Mat Barzal, Nathan Mackinnon, and Mark Schiefele.

Detroit: An interesting story here. The Detroit Red Wings are such an old franchise they have had some of their players meet the recently deceased Queen of England back in 1951.

Colorado: Evan Rodrigues says his signing with the Colorado Avalanche “Just Kind Of Seemed Like Perfect Fit For Me.” With E-Rod now in the mix, here are the Avalanche’s projected lines.

Calgary: Rodrigues, Phil Kessel, and Sonny Milano were three relevant names that sat in NHL free agency for a little longer than expected. Kessel is a Vegas Golden Knight. Now, Sonny Milano has joined the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout agreement.

Philadelphia: Antoine Roussel has also joined the Philadelphia Flyers on a PTO.

Long Island: Now retired Johnny Boychuk has joined the New York Islanders coaching staff.

Fight Club: Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj dropped Ottawa Senators prospect Zachary Massicotteand in a recent rookie camp fight, and the Philadelphia Flyers’ final rookie camp practice ended in typical Broad Street Bully fashion.