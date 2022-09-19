Connect with us

Golden Knights Injury Update

Nolan Patrick Unlikely To Play This Season, Per Elliotte Friedman

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nolan Patrick- Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)
Nolan Patrick- Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Sammi Silber- Washington Hockey Now)

Another tough blow is haunting the career of Nolan Patrick, and on his birthday nonetheless.

On the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman had a couple of things to say of note about the Vegas Golden Knights. Mostly on Patrick and Nicolas Hague.

Hague Update

First and foremost, Friedman mentioned Nicolas Hague, the VGK’s only remaining restricted free agent, and main reason why the team has not revealed their training camp roster. He stated that Hague is skating with his Golden Knights teammates in Las Vegas but was told not to expect a deal soon.

Patrick’s Season in Jeopardy?

Friedman then went on to drop some news about Nolan Patrick, a 24-year-old forward for the Golden Knights who was acquired in a one-for-one deal from the Nashville Predators for Cody Glass.

“I had heard a rumor in the summer that Nolan Patrick was going to retire. Then I was told that is not the case; Patrick has a salary for this year of $1.2 million. There is no point in him retiring, as he has a salary to collect,” said Friedman.

Last season Patrick only got into 25 games and put up seven points. The former no. 2 overall pick has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his young NHL career. His most recent injury is reportedly an upper-body injury that he has had since the early stages of last season.

“I think there would be a lot of people that would be surprised to see him play this year, and they wonder about his future too,” added Friedman.

Friedman’s comments did not completely rule out a return to the ice for Patrick this season. But from the way things look, things are unlikely. Patrick will likely join Robin Lehner and Shea Weber on LTIR for the Golden Knights. This would give the team roughly $3.8 million in salary cap space.

Here’s the full podcast. Golden Knights talk starts at 4:10. All the best to Patrick.

Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

