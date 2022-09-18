Korczak Feels His Game Is “At A Pretty High Level,” Compares Game To Pietrangelo

Kaedan Korczak is perhaps the Vegas Golden Knight’s most NHL-ready prospect. In the Golden Knight’s second Rookie Faceoff game, he was one of the most noticeable players on the ice, with two assists and several solid defensive plays. Korczak has played in both prospect games and will likely be on tomorrow’s roster as the Golden Knights take on prospects from the Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 pm.

The focus for Korczak and other prospects in the Golden Knights system that have a chance to see NHL time this season (Brendan Brisson, Ivan Morozov, Zach Dean) will shift to training camp on Wednesday.

“I feel like my game is at a pretty high level, and I’m looking to improve it going into main camp here against potential (NHL) players and not too many rookies anymore,” said Korczak.

Korczak has competed in Golden Knights rookie events before, being a 2019 second-round pick. The 21-year-old defender says that rookie camp has helped him and other prospects get their legs underneath them in preparation for Golden Knights training camp.

“The little things like timing and physicality you don’t really practice in the offseason. So to get a couple of games under your belt is definitely an advantage, I would say,” Korczak added.

Korczak’s path to the NHL has been textbook so far. He was drafted, went back to play juniors with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, played for the Henderson Silver Knights, and is now eyeing down his first true season in the NHL. He played one game for the VGK last season on February 1, against the Sabres.

The path to the NHL is partially blocked for the young Korczak, however, as the Golden Knight’s defense corps is one of the strongest in the NHL. But this roadblock is only motivating Korczak to be better.

“I feel like I have put in a lot of work this offseason to put myself in the best position possible for this upcoming season. I’m hopeful everything works itself out, and we’ll just have to see what happens,” said Korczak.

He states that guys in the locker room, like Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, are big role models to him and that he even models some of his game after Pietrangelo.

“Just seeing how some of those veteran guys handle themselves every day who have obviously had very successful careers. You’re exposed to some of those little things that guys like Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore do. I think that has helped me over the last 2-3 years,” said Korczak.

Overall, Korczak compares his play style to that of Pietrangelo or Jake Muzzin of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He says that he is “solid in the D-zone first” and that his skating is his “strongest asset.”

Expect to see Korzak sometime this season if you are a Golden Knights fan. Either during the season due to injuries or out of training camp. With Dylan Coghlan gone and Nicolas Hague currently unsigned, Korczak could fill in the Golden Knight’s options as a seventh defenseman, or maybe something more.

“I think just a guy that competes just every night and plays against other team’s top forward groups and can shut them down while also providing some offense for the team,” added Korczak.