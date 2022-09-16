3 Players That Impressed in Golden Knights 1st Prospect Game

The Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp team defeated prospects from the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Friday evening at the 2022 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose.

Top prospect Brendan Brisson scored two goals for the Golden Knights, with Jordan Gustavsson scoring the other. Nathan Smith had both Coyotes goals.

Three fights broke out in the game, with Golden Knights prospects Joe Fleming, Kaedan Korczak, and Patrick Guay all being involved. Golden Knights goaltender Isiah Saville played the entire game and got the win.

Three Standouts

Brendan Brisson

The easy candidate for a prospect that impressed Brendan Brisson had a pair of goals in Friday’s scrimmage. His first came on the powerplay as he buried home a loose puck right that was placed right in his wheelhouse. He tallied his second as he collected the loose change in front of the net after a Lukas Cormier point shot.

In a word, Brisson is a ‘catapult’ for me. Feeding him the puck on the powerplay in the offensive zone is like reloading a catapult or a cannon. If he can continue to show this scoring promise, he will have all eyes on him during the Golden Knight’s traditional training camp.

Patrick Guay

Patrick Guay was drafted just two months ago by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. In Friday’s game against the Coyotes, he was relentless on the puck at both ends of the ice. Guay had a trio of chances early in the second period that were all stopped by Coyotes goaltender Anson Thornton who was without his stick and blocker during the sequence.

In a word, Guay is a ‘sparkplug’ for me. He’s an energy guy who can add depth to a team’s top nine as he does a little bit of everything. There’s always one or two players in camps like this that stand out unexpectedly, and Guay is that player so far in rookie camp this season.

Joe Fleming

Perhaps the star of the show in the Golden Knight’s victory over the Coyotes on Friday evening was defenseman Joe Fleming. He was just a goal away from a Gordie Howe hat trick as he assisted on Jordan Gustafsson’s goal and fought Jack McBain at the end of the first period.

In a word, Fleming is an ‘agitator’ for me. Rookie camp is all all about making yourself stand out, no matter what. The last thing you want to do is go through the motions unrecognizable. Fleming has certainly stood out and will be an entertaining player to watch the rest of camp.

Others that stood out: Isaiah Saville, Ivan Morozov, Zach Dean, Lukas Cormier

One more thing. To get a sense of the team’s rookie depth chart, here are the lines the Golden Knights went with against the Coyotes. The VGK prospects will be back in action at 2:00 against the Kings.

Golden Knights Prospect Lines

Zach Dean- Ivan Morozov- Brendan Brisson

Daniel D’Amato- Connor Ford- Marcus Kallionkieli

Mason Primeau- Jakub Brabenec- Patrick Guay

Jordan Gustafson- Matyas Sapovaliv- Ben Hemmerling

Layton Ahac- Kaedan Korczak

Artur Cholach- Lukas Cormier

Daniil Chayka- Joe Fleming

Isaiah Saville/Jesper Vikman.

Spares: Jakub Demek, Justin Lies, Lynden McCallum, Carter Souch, Alex Swetlikoff, Connor Corcoran, Will Riedell, and Jace Weir.