WATCH: Golden Knights Prospect Joe Fleming Drops Gloves

Published

44 mins ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Joe Fleming fights Arizona Coyotes prospect Jack McBain.

It didn’t take long for Joe Fleming to make an impact in the Vegas Golden Knight’s first game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament. Late in the first period, Fleming laid a big hit on Arizona Coyotes top prospect Jack McBain, which caused the two to tussle.

Fleming is an undrafted 19-year-old defenseman and has already built up a reputation of being an agitator. He was invited to the Golden Knights rookie camp and is playing on the team’s bottom defensive pair.

Last season with Cedar Rapids of the USHL, he scored two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 60 games. He will play the upcoming 2022-23 season with Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL.

The Golden Knights currently lead the Coyotes 1-0 heading into the second period in their first game of rookie camp scrimmages, hosted by the San Jose Sharks.

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

