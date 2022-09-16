WATCH: Golden Knights Prospect Joe Fleming Drops Gloves

It didn’t take long for Joe Fleming to make an impact in the Vegas Golden Knight’s first game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament. Late in the first period, Fleming laid a big hit on Arizona Coyotes top prospect Jack McBain, which caused the two to tussle.

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Fleming gets into another fight tonight. Here’s the clip of the hit and fight, just loves to get involved. https://t.co/c1uFYkzEJr pic.twitter.com/2UQfZmaer5 — rob (@IvanIvanlvan) September 17, 2022

Fleming is an undrafted 19-year-old defenseman and has already built up a reputation of being an agitator. He was invited to the Golden Knights rookie camp and is playing on the team’s bottom defensive pair.

Last season with Cedar Rapids of the USHL, he scored two goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 60 games. He will play the upcoming 2022-23 season with Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL.

The Golden Knights currently lead the Coyotes 1-0 heading into the second period in their first game of rookie camp scrimmages, hosted by the San Jose Sharks.