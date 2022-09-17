Golden Knights Wrap: Day 2 of Rookie Camp, Jets Strip Wheeler of C

The Vegas Golden Knights are 1-0 so far in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose. They defeated the Arizona Coyotes yesterday evening 3-2. Today, they play prospects from the Los Angeles Kings at 2:00. We’ll have a stream link as soon as it becomes avaliable. Follow @OKrepps85 on Twitter.

Additonally, you can tune into the game on OX Sports Las Vegas 98.9FM/1340 AM.

We’re racing to the start of the NHL season and I’m beyond excited to provide coverage for the Golden Knights this season. Stap in people, its going to be a wild ride!

Vegas Golden Knights

Ouch: The Golden Knights missed over 1,100 games due to injury last season.

San Jose: Here’s three players that stood out in the Golden Knights first rookie camp scrimmage.

Agitator Joe Fleming got under the skin of Jack McBain and started a fight late in the first.

Pacific Division: We’re als continuing our series going over every Pacific Division team and what they did this offseason. With the Golden Knights missing the playoffs last season, we’ve got you covered on keeping tabs with the; San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Calgary Flames.

Stay tuned for stories on the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks.

Clip of the Day

NHL News and National Hockey Now

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane have reached an agreement.

Winnipeg: The Winnipeg Jets have stripped Blake Wheeler of his captaincy.

Boston: David Pastrnak says he wants to stay with the Boston Bruins and re-sign.

Colorado: Alexander Georgiev has a slick new mask with the Colorado Avalanche.

Long Island: What’s stopping the New York Islanders from signing Mat Barzal to an extension?

Vancouver: Our guy in Vancouver, Rob Simpson, sat down with Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Montreal: Juraj Slafkovsky has been as as advertised in the Montreal Canadiens rookie camp thus far.