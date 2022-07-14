Silver Knights Add Depth With Byron Froese, Michael Hutchinson, Spencer Woo

The Vegas Golden Knights organization made two under-the-radar signings on Wednesday, with Byron Froese and Michael Hutchinson added. Both are experienced finger NHL players and will likely start the season in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Froese is a 31-year-old Canadian center drafted in the fourth round in 2009 by the Chicago Blackhawks. He has four years of experience in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, and Calgary Flames. He has six goals and 11 assists in 116 NHL games.

This addition, similar to the Sheldon Rempal signing, gives the Golden Knights more forward depth in the organization for when injuries arrive.

Hutchinson is a tenured 32-year-old Canadian goaltender who has played nine years in the NHL. He has a career record of 55-55-15 in 137 games played with a .905 save percentage and 2.79 GAA.

He will provide the VGK with another goalie in the organization who can potentially start for the Silver Knights if Logan Thompson makes the team.

Both deals are identical, being two-year, two-way deals worth $1.525 million for an AAV of $762k. The Golden Knights also signed Sheldon Rempal and Sakari Manninen in free agency. Reilly Smith, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Brett Howden were all re-signed.

Later on Thursday, general manager Kelly McCrimmon also confirmed that the VGK/HSK would be signing Spencer Foo to a contract.

Foo is a 28-years old AHL forward who has four games of NHL experience with the Calgary Flames. In those two games, he scored two goals in 2017-18. He has most recently played in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star and in 2021-22 he scored 33 points in 48 games.

A big trade with the Carolina Hurricanes involving Max Pacioretty has given the Golden Knights the cap space needed to make these signings. They currently have roughly $5.6 million available. Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Jake Leschyshyn, and Brayden Pachal all need new contracts.

Also announced by McCrimmon on Thursday was that AHL defenseman Daniil Miromanov would have offseason surgery. He will not be ready for training camp.