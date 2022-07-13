With Cap Space Acquired, Golden Knights Finally Re-Sign Smith

With the cap space freed up from the Evgenii Dadonov and Max Pacioretty trades, the Vegas Golden Knights have signed Reilly Smith to an extension. The three-year deal carries a $5 million cap hit.

It was reported back in late June that Smith and the Golden Knights had already come to a verbal agreement on an extension but would wait until the team could free up cap space.

Like many members of the 2021-22 Golden Knights, Smith had an injury-ridden season in which he played in just 56 games. A knee injury during an Eastern Conference road trip knocked him out for the remainder of the season. He scored 16 goals and 22 assists in the games he did play.

As an original Golden Knight, Reilly Smith is a crucial member of the VGK with his offensive skills and work on the penalty kill. Smith is entering his 12th season in the NHL in 2022-23 at 31-year of age.

Earlier today, the Golden Knights freed up more than $7 million in cap space by shockingly trading both Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations. This is the second-straight offseason in which the VGK have dumped a player like this (see Marc-Andre Fleury).

The Golden Knights also signed Sheldon Rempal and Sakari Manninen in free agency.