Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

With Cap Space Acquired, Golden Knights Finally Re-Sign Smith

Published

3 hours ago

on

Reilly Smith Vegas Golden Knights (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

With the cap space freed up from the Evgenii Dadonov and Max Pacioretty trades, the Vegas Golden Knights have signed Reilly Smith to an extension. The three-year deal carries a $5 million cap hit.

It was reported back in late June that Smith and the Golden Knights had already come to a verbal agreement on an extension but would wait until the team could free up cap space.

Like many members of the 2021-22 Golden Knights, Smith had an injury-ridden season in which he played in just 56 games. A knee injury during an Eastern Conference road trip knocked him out for the remainder of the season. He scored 16 goals and 22 assists in the games he did play.

As an original Golden Knight, Reilly Smith is a crucial member of the VGK with his offensive skills and work on the penalty kill. Smith is entering his 12th season in the NHL in 2022-23 at 31-year of age.

Earlier today, the Golden Knights freed up more than $7 million in cap space by shockingly trading both Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations. This is the second-straight offseason in which the VGK have dumped a player like this (see Marc-Andre Fleury).

The Golden Knights also signed Sheldon Rempal and Sakari Manninen in free agency.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps covers the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now and writes for the Boulder City Review-Journal. A 2022 Robert Morris University graduate, he has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously