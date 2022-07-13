BREAKING: Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan Traded To Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a big splash on the NHL trade market.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, both Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan have been traded from the Golden Knight to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations.

Hearing Max Paciorietty and Dylan Coughlin to CAR from Vegas — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

In what can be considered a salary cap dump, the Golden Knights free up over $7 million in cap space, assuming Carolina takes on the entire portion of both Pacioretty and Coghlan.

Pacioretty and the Golden Knights as a whole are coming off a tough season which ended in them missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. All of Pacioretty, Mark Stone, and Jack Eichel played less than 40 games last season.

Due to injury, Patches never played in a stretch longer than 14 games but battled through a lot and was a leader on and off the ice. In December, he was on fire and had 10 goals and 4 assists for 14 points in 7 games. With 37 points in 39 games, he was nearly a point-per-game player in 2021-22.

With the Evgenii Dadonov trade earlier in the summer, the Golden Knights now have around $13 million in salary cap space. They have to re-sign Reilly Smith and restricted free agents Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Hague, Jake Leschyshyn Brayden Pachal, and Jonas Rondbjerg.

The Golden Knights signed Sakari Manninen and Sheldon Rampal earlier today. Expect the Smith extension, which is reported to be in the $5 million range for three years, to be announced soon.

This is an ongoing story check back later for updates.