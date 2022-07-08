Connect with us

Golden Knights Take Cameron Whitehead, Patrick Guay With Mid-Round Picks

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Vegas Golden Knights have added two players to their organization with mid-round draft picks used to select goaltender Cameron Whitehead and forward Patrick Guay.

Cameron Whitehead is a 19-year-old Ontario-born goaltender who is 6-foot-3 and 172 pounds. He was drafted with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round.

Whitehead was ranked seventh in North American goalies before the draft. He will play for Northeastern University in 2022-23.

Last season with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL, Whitehead played in 31 games played with a 3.19 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

The Golden Knights selected Quebecan Patrick Guay with their fifth-round pick at 145th overall.

At 20-years old, Guay is a late-bloomer and elite scoring center with the Charolettetown Islanders of the QMJHL. In 68 games played, he scored 55 goals and 49 points for 104 points.

Fellow Golden Knights prospects Jakub Brabenec and Lukas Cormier also play for the Islanders.

Barring a trade, the VGK have two picks remaining in the draft.

