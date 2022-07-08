Golden Knights Finish Draft By Taking Ben Hemmerling, Abram Wiebe

The Vegas Golden Knights have finished up their sixth draft in franchise history with six new additions to their prospect pool.

Ben Hemmerling, from Sherwood Park, Alberta was taken in the sixth round with the 177th overall pick. Hemmerling is a 18-year-old right winger who clocks in at 5-foot-10 and 159 pounds.

Last season the right winger scored 10 goals and 37 assists for 47 points in 57 games with the Everett Silvertiers in the WHL.

The Golden Knights final pick of the draft was Abram Wiebe with the 209th overall pick in the seventh round.

Wiebe is a left-shot 18-year old 6-foot-3 194 pound defenseman. He is from Mission, British Columbia and his uncle Keith Brown, played in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers in the 80s and 90s.

In 52 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, Wiebe scored 2 goals and 29 assists for 31 points. He will play for the University of North Dakota in 2023-24.

Vegas Hockey Now will provide more coverage on the Golden Knights 2022 Draft Class in the coming days.