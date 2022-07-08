Golden Knights Trade Up To Draft Jordan Gustafson In Third Round

The Vegas Golden Knights traded picks no. 95 and no. 135 to the Toronto Maple Leafs for pick no. 79 on Friday during day two of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Golden Knights then used their new pick to select Jordan Gustafson, a Canadian forward from the WHL. Gustafson is a 5-foot-11, 179-pound left-shot 18-year-old centerman who hails from Ardrossan, Alberta.

He was ranked as high as no. 43 by NHL central scouting for North American players and no. 52 Elite Prospects. In 58 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Gustafson scored 23 goals, 29 assists, and 52 points in 2021-22.

With the Golden Knights trading up to select in the third round, they clearly see some potential in Gustafson’s game.

Gustafson joins Matyas Sapovaliv as a member of the Golden Knights 2022 Draft Class.