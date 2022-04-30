Golden Knights Sign Brendan Brisson to Entry-Level Contract

Olympian, Wolverine, Silver Knight, and now Golden Knight, Brendan Brisson has signed his entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. The signing was announced Friday by Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Brisson’s ELC will start during the 2022-23 NHL season, run for three seasons, and have a cap hit of $925,000m the maximum allowed under the current CBA. This news comes just three weeks after the end of Brisson’s NCAA season at the University of Michigan and his professional tryout agreement with the Henderson Silver Knights. So far Brisson has three goals and eight points in six games with the HSK.

As a part of a stacked University of Michigan Team, Brisson scored 42 points in 38 games with the Wolverines but lost in the Frozen Four Semi-Finals to the University of Denver.

With the NHL not attending the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Brisson got the call for Team USA and scored two goals in four games at the International Level.

Brisson's dance in front of the bench is great and now I want everyone to do this pic.twitter.com/WjQZqcQ9oK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 9, 2022

As the Golden Knight’s first-round pick in 2020, Brisson is regarded as one of the best prospects in the organization. His slingshot-type of a wrist shot and his ability to score put him ahead of many NHL prospects and in time, he should fit in nicely with some of the Golden Knight’s star players.

Like most young up-and-coming NHL prospects, Brisson’s defensive game could use some work.

With the offseason now upon us, it looks like McCrimmon is wasting no time preparing for next season. On Tuesday, the Golden Knights signed 2018 second-round pick Ivan Morozov to his entry-level contract as well. Both he and Brisson will have a shot at making the Golden Knights in training camp.

Jiri Patera has also been re-assigned to the Silver Knights as the HSK finish up their regular season. Unlike the Golden Knights, the Silver Knights are gearing up for a playoff run which will start after Friday’s game against the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.