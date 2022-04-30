Golden Knights Daily: Offseason Plans, and a Hectic Final Night in the NHL

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have been set. National Hockey Now will be covering six of the teams in the playoffs. For Detroit, Vancouver, Philly, San Jose, Montreal, Long Island, and from us here in Las Vegas, the offseason has begun.

Here are the playoff matchups. We’ll have our predictions within the coming days.

Hurricanes/Bruins

Penguins/Rangers

Panthers/Capitals

Maple Leafs/Lightning

Vegas Hockey Now will have in-depth coverage of the Vegas Golden Knight’s 2022 offseason.

Here’s one to get you started: Why did the Golden Knights miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Free agency, the draft, and the NHL trade market will all be covered extensively. We will also have columns, features, and player grades all throughout the summer.

Not to get too personal here but I just wanted to say thank you to all of my readers who have been with me in my first season on the beat with the Golden Knights. It has been an eventful year, to say the least, and I am looking forward to continuing what I have started this summer and into next season.

It’s been an interesting first year on the beat for the Golden Knights. It hasn’t been a well kept secret that I have been doing this job while I finish up at RMU This week both my time at RMU and my first season in the NHL ended But it’s only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/yPjT3HIru3 — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) April 30, 2022

NHL News, Highlights, and National Hockey Now

There were a lot of great moments Friday night on the last day of the NHL regular season. Hockey Twitter was buzzing. Here are just some of the highlights I found interesting or wholesome.

Washington: The Capitals rested a lot of their star players for the playoffs with one of them being superstar Alex Ovechkin. But this didn’t stop Ovi from pumping up the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Buffalo: Legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret called his final game after 50 years with the Buffalo Sabres organization. His sendoff was nothing less than perfect with an emotional speech and an overtime game-winning call as Casey Mittelstadt scored.

The Sabres also had some fun with the national anthem as they let former Golden Knight Malcolm Subban sing the anthem. If the Golden Knights were to ever let a player sing the national anthem who would it be? I could see Jonathan Marchessault singing “Oh Canada” in French.

We all know Ben Hutton can sing.

MALCOLM SUBBAN JUST CRUSHED THE U.S. NATIONAL ANTHEM! 🤭 The reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/cYEOfE7bdw — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2022

Montreal: The Florida Panthers massacred the Montreal Canadiens 10-2 last night.

Wait… sorry, I read that wrong.

The last-place Montreal Canadiens beat the first-place Florida Panthers 10-2 Friday night in one of the strangest games of the year. Cole Caufield had a hat-trick and one of the nastiest goals of the year.

Long Island: Steven Stamkos also scored a hat-trick as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Islanders. However, the story of this game was Zdeno Chara playing in what was likely his last NHL game. The 24-year veteran scored Friday and was honored by the Lightning players after the game.

Philly: Speaking of veteran NHL defensemen, Keith Yandle has also likely played his last NHL game.

Montreal: What about Carey Price? Has he played his last game in the NHL?

Finally, to round out Friday night’s highlights there was an EBUG situation in Dallas Friday night. With both John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz injured, emergency-backup goaltender Tom Hodges entered the crease for the Ducks.

Unfortunately, we did not have another David Aryes on our hands as Hodges let in one goal on one shot and the Ducks lost the game.