Unsurprisingly, Golden Knights Fans Rooting For Fleury, Reaves in Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, Vegas Golden Knights fans will not be able to watch their team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights failed to make the playoffs, and now the fanbase is in new territory without a clear-cut team to root for.

I asked on FaceBook and Twitter who some of you would be rooting for with the Golden Knights out of the playoffs. I also took the time out of my day to tally up the results because I am already bored with no games to cover. 224 of you responded, thanks to all of you that did.

For myself, I have to go with my home state team and the team that got me into hockey in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Minnesota Wild, despite being a bit of a rival to the Golden Knights finished first with 64 people saying that they would be cheering for them. Understandably, Marc-Andre Fleury is the main reason why. Former Golden Knight Jon Merrill is also on the Wild.

I’m not sure how far this Wild team can go, especially given that they are up against the St. Louis Blues in the first round. But I will say that this is the first-ever Wild team that has an actual shot at the Stanley Cup with Fleury, Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala, and the first-ever true Wild superstar in Kirill Kaprizov.

Also in the same boat, the New York Rangers got 45 people saying that they are on their side. Both Ryan Reaves and Gerard Gallant are on the Rangers as they look to get their first playoff win since 2017. The Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins will be no pushover for the Rangers in the first round.

Outside of the support for fan-favorites in Fleury and Reves, the Penguins got 16 votes, Panthers 13, and Avalanche 11. All other teams got less than ten votes.

Here were some other unique responses I found interesting.

On to baseball now — you know damn right (@ChadZilkowsky) April 30, 2022

Fair enough. Las Vegas doesn’t have a Major League Baseball team (yet). But here’s hoping that the Oakland Athletics come to town soon.

Give me three things: Battle of Alberta, Battle of Florida and Pens/Caps. Beyond that, I don’t care who wins. I just want playoff hockey — Tim Ward (@that_guy448) April 30, 2022

I’m in the same boat here– I want to see the most brutal matchups all playoffs long. Even though all three of these things cannot happen as the Panthers and Capitals play each other in round one.

I hoping Covid cancels the season. Nobody wins. — Glenner (@gglenner) April 30, 2022

Well, that’s just mean!

Not a bad pick as I technically didn’t specify which playoffs! The Henderson Silver Knights and newly-signed forward Brendan Brisson will play the Colorado Eagles in the Calder Cup Playoffs which start on Wednesday in a best-of-three first round.

Vegas Hockey Now will provide updates on the Horsies’ playoff run during the offseason. Also, stay tuned with VHN for a full prediction of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday from National Hockey Now.