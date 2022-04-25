Jack Eichel Named as Golden Knights Nominee for Masterton Trophy

The NHL and the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) have announced the list of Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominees for the 2021-22 season. This award goes to “the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.”

The list will be narrowed down to three nominees and then be awarded at the NHL Awards in between games three and four of the Stanley Cup Final. Jack Eichel is the nominee for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Eichel was acquired by the Golden Knights on November 4th from the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster trade. One of the main reasons why Eichel wanted out of Buffalo was because of his neck injury that limited him to just 21 games in the 2020-21 NHL season.

After arriving in Las Vegas, Eichel had artificial disk replacement surgery on November 12th. He was the first NHL player to ever have the surgery. After a slow recovery, Eichel played his first game with the Golden Knights on February 16th. He has 12 goals, 9 assists, and 21 points in 31 games with the VGK.

Eichel’s determination to get the surgery that he felt right for his own body, even if it meant sitting out the rest of the season is admirable. It has clearly worked out for him as he is better off in Las Vegas for the time being. The Sabres also got two quality players back in Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs.

Arguments could be made for Evgenii Dadonov after the voided trade, Ben Hutton for being a late free-agency signing, or Nolan Patrick and Alec Martinez for their injury struggles this season. But only one nominee gets named per team.

The Golden Knights have two players on their active roster that have won the Masterton Trophy in years past. Max Pacioretty won it with the Montreal Canadiens in 2011-12 and Robin Lehner won it in 2018-19 with the New York Islanders.

Full List of Nominees

ANA- Ryan Getzlaf

ARZ- Andrew Ladd

BOS- Jake DeBrusk

BUF- Kyle Okposo

CGY- Chris Tanev

CAR- Antti Raanta

CHI- Dylan Strome

COL- Jack Johnson

CBJ- Justin Danforth

DAL- Tyler Seguin

DET- Marc Staal

EDM- Kris Russell

FLA- Anthony Duclair

LAK- Blake Lizotte

MIN- Jared Spurgeon

MTL- Carey Price

NSH- Mark Borowiecki

NJD- Nico Hischier

NYI- Zdeno Chara

NYR- Chris Kreider

OTT- Anton Forsberg

PHI- Kevin Hayes

PIT- Brian Boyle

STL- Vladamir Tarasenko

SJS- Brent Burns

SEA- Jaden Schwartz

TBL- Alex Killorn

TOR- Ondrej Kase

VAN- Luke Schenn

VGK- Jack Eichel

WPG- Josh Morrissey

WSH- Nicklas Backstrom