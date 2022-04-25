Now It’s For Real: Robin Lehner To Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The reports were a little premature on this one, but they eventually proved to be accurate. Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the remainder of the regular season and will undergo shoulder surgery. This news was officially announced Monday by the Golden Knights themselves after multiple reports came out on Friday.

Jiri Patera has been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights as the backup to Logan Thompson. Laurent Brossoit is still placed on LTIR.

Lehner’s injury was suffered on February 9th against the Calgary Flames. He tried to battle through the injury and played six games after a month-long absence but struggled. This will likely finish off Lehner’s 2021-22 season as the Golden Knights have just three games remaining.

In 44 games played this season, Lehner put up a save percentage of .907% and a 2.83 goals-against average. He won 23 games, but struggled with both consistency and injuries in his first season since taking over as the full-fledged Golden Knights starter over Marc-Andre Fleury.

From the Golden Knight’s official press release:

Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Robin has done his best to battle through this injury he sustained February 9, and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season.

He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action.

Lehner dressed in the Golden Knight’s last game against the San Jose Sharks but did not play. Logan Thompson got the start but the Golden Knights eventually lost the game in the shootout which cost them an important point in the standings. There is now just a slim chance that the VGK make the playoffs and they will need help from other teams to do so.

The Golden Knights will play the Dallas Stars, who they are trying to catch in the standings, Tuesday night at 5:30. It will be their most important game of the season. But they will have to do it without Lehner.