Golden Knights Wrap: Updated Playoff Odds After Collapse Against Sharks

We have a tad bit of news to get to before we delve into the updated Stanley Cup Playoff outlook for the Vegas Golden Knights. Let’s start with that first before we get into the depressing playoff odds.

Jack Eichel has been named the Vegas Golden Knights nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy which awards the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.” Here’s a full list of all the 32 players nominated.

The Golden Knights have announced that Circa Sports will be their corporate jersey advertisement sponsors for their home jerseys during the 2022-23 NHL season.

Despite some contradicting reports, Robin Lehner dressed Sunday night and is not having surgery.

If the Golden Knights end up sneaking into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will it be worth it?

Alright with that out let’s address the elephant in the room. The Golden Knights blew it last night. Plain and simple. Timo Meier scored with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and the San Jose Sharks forced overtime and eventually won in the shootout.

The Golden Knights can still make the playoffs but need a ton of favors for it to happen. They need to win out, but can still technically make it even if they don’t. Here’s a good breakdown of the events that need to fall into place for the Golden Knights to make it from SinBin.Vegas.

Here's what needs to happen for VGK to make it. VGK need to go 3-0-0 (96 pts) NSH need to go 0-2-1 (95 pts) or worse LAK need to go 0-2-0 (96 pts) DAL need to go 1-1-1 (96 pts), 0-0-3 (96 pts), or worse — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) April 25, 2022

Here are the updated odds. The Vancouver Canucks are done, having lost to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Predators picked up a point in overtime Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild. No relevant games are on Monday night as only one game is on between the Blackhawks and Flyers.

UPDATED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Current Place- 1st in the Pacific Division with 108 points

Games Remaining- 3 games (6 potential points/114 max points)

Tiebreaker- 44 RW, 47 ROW

Final Schedule- NSH, MIN, WPG

Current First Round Opponent- Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers (Clinched)

Current Place- 2nd in the Pacific Division with 98 points.

Games Remaining- 3 games (6 potential points/104 max points)

Tiebreaker- 37 RW, 42 ROW

Final Schedule- PIT, SJS, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings

Current Place- 3rd in the Pacific Division with 96 points

Games Remaining- 2 games (4 potential points/100 max points)

Tiebreaker- 37 RW, 42 ROW

Final Schedule- SEA, VAN

Current First Round Opponent- Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators

Current Place- 1st Wild Card Spot with 94 points

Games Remaining- 3 games (6 potential points/100 max points)

Tiebreaker- 35 RW, 41 ROW

Final Schedule- CGY, COL, ARZ

Current First Round Opponent- Calgary Flames

Dallas Stars

Current Place- 2nd Wild Card Spot with 93 points

Games Remaining- 3 games (6 potential points/99 max points)

Tiebreaker- 40 ROW

Final Schedule- VGK, ARZ, ANA

Current First Round Opponent- Colorado Avalanche

Current Place- Out of a playoff spot with 90 points

Games Remaining- 3 games (6 potential points/96 max points)

Tiebreaker- 33 RW, 39 ROW

Final Schedule- DAL, CHI, STL

Playoff Odds: Hockey Reference: 7.6%, MoneyPuck 15.3%

Relevant Games on Monday: None

Relevant Games on Tuesday: EDM/PIT 4:00, CGY/NSH 5:00, VGK/DAL 5:30

Clip of the Day: Teemu Selanne made a cameo in the pregame presentation for Ryan Getzlaf’s final NHL game Sunday night. The Ducks still have two games remaining, but Getzlaf insisted on playing his last game at home. He finished off his career with one heck of an assist to Adam Henrique too.

Teemu Selanne arrives with a gift for Ryan Getzlaf 😂 pic.twitter.com/RtKTl74vGa — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 25, 2022

NHL News, Injury Updates, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Pavel Francouz is back for the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston: Is it time for the Boston Bruins to say goodbye to Patrice Bergeron?

Florida: Ryan Lomberg has been fined and head coach Andrew Brunette has been fined for the Florida Panthers.

Washington: Alex Ovechkin is back for the Washington Capitals after crashing into the boards.