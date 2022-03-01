Golden Knights Takeaways: Lehner Jokes and Analyzing Chemistry

The Vegas Golden Knights have started the months of March off on the right foot as they defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 Tuesday night. Head coach Peter DeBoer earned his 500th career NHL win.

“I liked our whole game. When I reflect back on the 500th win I think what I am going to like the most is that it was a Pete DeBoer-type game. We didn’t give them a lot. I thought we smothered them” said DeBoer.

It was an overall strong performance by the Golden Knights. They now enter a span of 16 games in 31 days. Thursday night they face the Boston Bruins.

Takeaways from the Golden Knights Win vs. the Sharks

1- 500 Wins for Peter DeBoer

DeBoer is now one of just 28 coaches in NHL history to reach the milestone of 500 wins. Fittingly, he did it against his former team in the San Jose Sharks. This is DeBoer’s 15th season in the NHL and third with the Golden Knights. He has an all-time record of 500-368-119.

“You don’t remember the wins and losses. You remember the people, coaching staffs, trainers, doctors, world-class players that we get the chance to work with every day. You feel fortunate that you’ve had the opportunity to work in the best league in the world,” DeBoer humbly said.

2- A Perfect Return Game For Robin Lehner

Robin Lehner returned to the Golden Knights after missing six games with a lower-body injury. He faced just 17 shots and had a pretty easy game that got him back into the rhythm of things.

“That was nice to get back out there, obviously. The team played great today and made it pretty easy (for me) and it was definitely nice to get back out there and just get a start and a win again,” said Lehner.

With the Golden Knight’s upcoming schedule, having both Lehner and Laurent Brossoit healthy will be critical. Lehner also shut down recent reports that he had/would be having surgery.

“Obviously I haven’t had surgery so I am good,” said Lehner, who also had some fun with our national reporter Frank Seravalli. Lehner jokingly called him, Dr. Seravalli.

3- Those Marvelous Misfits

All three members of the Misfit Line of Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and William Karlsson had a multi-point game Tuesday night. This line once again showed just how important chemistry is in the NHL as the trio seems to always know where each member of the line is on the ice.

Sure enough, as soon as I call out Karlsson for his lack of scoring he goes and has an incredible game. Which players should I call out next?

“I think the last couple of games you have seen our O-zone play pick up and play with a little bit more creativity and that different things are opening up. We could have had six or seven goals tonight, we just have to start pulling the trigger on the looks and the first chances we get,” said Smith.

4- More Chemistry Please

Like a high school student taking a mandatory science credit, the Golden Knights need chemistry. The Misfit Line has proven to be a reliable source for offense and that is the result of the tremendous chemistry Smith, Karlsson, and Marchessault have together.

On the opposite end of the spectrum lines like the first line of Chandler Stephenson, Jack Eichel, and Evgenii Dadonov or the Nicolas Roy, William Carrier, and Michael Amadio line lack chemistry.

The Misfit Line has had a four-and-a-half-year head start on every other line the Golden Knights currently have. But for the Golden Knights to be a truly effective team they need to get all lines going.

5- Shark Bait (oohaha)

The Golden Knights picked up points in the 16th straight game against the Sharks Tuesday night. They have also won 11 straight games against their Pacific Division rival. For whatever reason, the Golden Knights seem to have the Sharks’ number (at least in the regular season that is). The two teams will not meet next until the fourth-to-last game of the 2021-22 season.

“We had a rivalry in the first few years there and I kind of wore off. But I think it is that we are confident, we know how to play against them and obviously, they are in a situation where they are not as offensively gifted as they were the first few years of our existence. We are just cashing in and playing the right way,” Marchessault.