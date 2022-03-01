DeBoer Gets Win no. 500 and Misfits Shine as Golden Knights Defeat Sharks 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, 64 points) got back in the win column Tuesday night with a much-needed victory over the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6, 54 points). Reilly Smith scored two goals and Peter DeBoer won his 500 career game as the Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 3-1.

Robin Lehner returned to start for the Golden Knights after missing five games. He stopped 16 of 17 shots en route to his 20th win of the season. William Carrier also got into the lineup and played in his 300th career NHL game after he was listed as a game-time decision at practice Tuesday morning.

It was also responders night at the Fortress and the Golden Knights will wore special warmup jerseys to honor first responders. These autographed jerseys were then auctioned off online with all money going towards the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

For the fifth straight game, the Golden Knights were able to score the first goal. Keegan Kolesar blocked a shot in the defensive zone and Brett Howden then collected the puck. Howden and Kolesar went off on a two-on-one and Howden fed Kolesar who scored on the one-timer for his sixth goal of the season.

Brett Howden didn't have to be this saucy 😱 pic.twitter.com/qqg1unz7VD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2022

The Golden Knights continued their strong pressure in the first period but the Sharks had some impressive shot-blocking which kept the game at 1-0.

Both Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson got late-period breakaways as the Sharks were lost in their defensive coverage. James Reimer came up big and made stops on both chances.

Reimer was the only reason the game was close as the Golden Knights had six odd-man rushes in the first period. However, to start the second period, Zach Sawchenko came into the game as Reimer left with a lower-body injury.

With a stroke of luck, the Sharks tied the game in the second. Nick Bonino fanned on a shot in the slot and the puck trickled off his stick and went right to Noah Gregor. Gregor then buried the goal on a fortunate play by the Sharks.

But unlike games against the Avalanche and Coyotes, the Golden Knights were able to come back and get a goal of their own. The Misfit Line went to work after accepting a pass from Ben Hutton and Reilly Smith scored his 15th of the season.

It was a beautiful passing play by all three of Smith, Marchessault, and William Karlsson who were a step ahead of the Sharks, finding the open ice and scoring.

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/jUU3O2Lehp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2022

Entering the third period the Golden Knights looked to get the much-needed insurance goal. Scoring the insurance goal has been an area in which the team has struggled as of late. But Tuesday night they were able to find it with the Misfit Line scoring.

Smith got his second goal of the night and 16th goal of the season. Marchessault simply threw a puck on the net and thinking quickly, Karlsson tapped it over to Smith who scored on the backdoor.

TAKE A SEAT 💺 pic.twitter.com/DozSlkpN3N — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2022

Surprisingly, this was just the second time this year where all three misfits have scored multiple points.

With the Edmonton Oilers winning earlier Tuesday night, the Golden Knights were in a Wild Card position for the second half of the game. But this changed quickly after the final buzzer as the Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 3-1 and got two points in the standings.

This is the 11th straight win the Golden Knights have had against the Sharks in the regular season. They have started the month of March off right. They will play 16 games in 31 games this month with their next against the Boston Bruins at home Thursday night at 6:00 pm.

VHN’s Player of the Game: Jonathan Marchessault

Two goals from Smith could have easily gotten him the POTG honors, but it was Marchessault who was making the plays to set him up. But all members from the Misfit Line deserve recognition for their strong play Tuesday night.