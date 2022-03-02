Connect with us

Golden Knights Wrap: Kekalainen Bothered that “People Make Up Sh*t”

Jarmo Kekalainen Columbus Blue Jackets GM NHL Trade Rumors Patrick Laine

The Vegas Golden Knights got back on track Tuesday night with a big win against the San Jose Sharks. Peter DeBoer got win no. 500 and the Misfit Line did their thing. Reilly Smith had two goals and William Carrier played in his 300th game.

Vegas: Apparently William Karlsson read my column on how he has lacked offensively this season. He had two assists Tuesday night and the Golden Knights need him to continue this offense.

Pacific Division Standings update: CGY 70, LAK 65, VGK 64, ED 63, ANA 61, VAN 58, SJS 54, SEA 37

Ukraine/Russia: Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CCM will no longer advertise Russian NHL players such as Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin.

The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens had a Ukrainian choir sing the Ukrainian and Canadian national anthems before their Tuesday night game. Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has also pledged to support Ukraine.

Also, stop sending Russian-born NHL players death threats.

Sportsnet: A new 32 thoughts column is out from Elliotte Friedman which discusses the current situation in Russia and its impact on the NHL, KHL, IIHF, and the hockey world in general.

On a lighter note here’s the meme of the day. I hate the internet sometimes.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Columbus: Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is sick of NHL trade rumors regarding Patrick Laine. “Yeah, it bothers me because people make up sh*t, that’s what bothers me.”

San Jose: The flip side of the Golden Knights Tuesday game against the San Jose Sharks. Is Tomas Hertl close to resigning with the Sharks?

Chicago: The Blackhawks have named Kyle Davidson as their permanent general manager. Could he make a big splash and trade either Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews?

Detroit: Moritz Seider is winning the Calder Trophy this season. Nobody else is even close.

Boston: Jake DeBrusk still wants a trade out of the Boston Bruins organization. With his surge in offense recently, his trade value has gone up. Also, Brad Marchand is a good guy now apparently.

Montreal: The Canadiens must keep Josh Anderson, who scored a hat-trick Tuesday night, says Marc D’Amico.

TSN Power-Rankings: The Golden Knights drop to 16th in TSN’s NHL Power-Rankings.

Philly: An unfortunate injury update regarding Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Colorado: Jack Johnson has reached 1,000 career NHL games.

Canada: The Calgary Flames are currently the favorite Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup.

My uncle is the second in line to be the manager at Gart Brothers.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

