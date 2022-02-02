In After All: Jonathan Marchessault Added to 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Amidst roster reshuffling for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault has been added to the All-Star Game’s rosters. He joins teammates Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, and head coach Peter DeBoer as representatives for the Golden Knights. This is Marchessault’s first All-Star Game apperance.

Originally a “last men in” candidate, Marchessault has been added to the All-Star Game as the twelfth name for the Pacific Division. The NHL has had some adjusting to do with their All-Star Game rosters due to players like Nathan Mackinnon and Adam Fox getting injured, and most recently Alex Ovechkin testing positive for COVID-19.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The All-Star Skills competition starts on Feb 4th at 4:30 pm PST on ESPN with the All-Star Game following the next day at T-Mobile Arena at noon on ABC and ESPN+. You can find tickets to the All-Star Game here.

Two new Las Vegas-themed skills competitions that feature the Fountains of Bellagio and Blackjack were added this week.

Here are the updated rosters for All-Star Weekend.

Pacific: Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Jordan Eberle (SEA), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), Adrian Kempe (LAK), Jonathan Marchessault (VGK), Connor McDavid (captain- EDM), Timo Meier (SJS), Mark Stone (VGK), Troy Terry (ANA), Alex Pietrangelo (VGK), John Gibson (ANA), Thatcher Demko (VAN), Peter DeBoer (head coach- VGK).

Central: Kyle Connor (WPG), Alex DeBrincat (CHI), Nazem Kadri (COL), Kirill Kaprizov (MIN), Clayton Keller (ARZ), Jordan Kyrou (STL), Joe Pavelski (new captain- DAL), Roman Josi (NSH), Cale Makar (COL), Juuse Saros (NSH), Cam Talbot (MIN), Nathan Mackinnon (injured/original captain- COL), Jared Bednar (head coach- COL).

Metropolitan: Sebastian Aho (CAR), Claude Giroux (new captain- PHI), Jake Guentzel (PIT), Jack Hughes (NJD), Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH), Chris Kreider (NYR), Tom Wilson (WSH), Adam Pelech (NYI), Zach Werenski (CBJ), Frederik Andersen (CAR), Tristan Jarry (PIT), Adam Fox (injured- NYR), Alex Ovechkin (original captain- WSH), Rod Brind A’Mour (coach- CAR)

Atlantic: Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA), Dylan Larkin (DET), Auston Matthews (captain- TOR), Steven Stamkos (TBL), Nick Suzuki (MTL), Brady Tkachuk (OTT), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Victor Hedman (TBL), Jack Campbell (TOR), Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL), Drake Batherson (injured- OTT), Andrew Brunette (coach- FLA)

With both All-Star Weekend and what was originally supposed to be the NHL’s 2022 Olympic Break, the Golden Knights do not play until February 8th in Edmonton.