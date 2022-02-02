Connect with us

NHL

In After All: Jonathan Marchessault Added to 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Published

6 hours ago

on

Amidst roster reshuffling for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault has been added to the All-Star Game’s rosters. He joins teammates Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, and head coach Peter DeBoer as representatives for the Golden Knights. This is Marchessault’s first All-Star Game apperance.

Originally a “last men in” candidate, Marchessault has been added to the All-Star Game as the twelfth name for the Pacific Division. The NHL has had some adjusting to do with their All-Star Game rosters due to players like Nathan Mackinnon and Adam Fox getting injured, and most recently Alex Ovechkin testing positive for COVID-19.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The All-Star Skills competition starts on Feb 4th at 4:30 pm PST on ESPN with the All-Star Game following the next day at T-Mobile Arena at noon on ABC and ESPN+. You can find tickets to the All-Star Game here.

Two new Las Vegas-themed skills competitions that feature the Fountains of Bellagio and Blackjack were added this week.

Here are the updated rosters for All-Star Weekend.

Pacific: Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Jordan Eberle (SEA), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), Adrian Kempe (LAK), Jonathan Marchessault (VGK), Connor McDavid (captain- EDM), Timo Meier (SJS), Mark Stone (VGK), Troy Terry (ANA), Alex Pietrangelo (VGK), John Gibson (ANA), Thatcher Demko (VAN), Peter DeBoer (head coach- VGK).

Central: Kyle Connor (WPG), Alex DeBrincat (CHI), Nazem Kadri (COL), Kirill Kaprizov (MIN), Clayton Keller (ARZ), Jordan Kyrou (STL), Joe Pavelski (new captain- DAL), Roman Josi (NSH), Cale Makar (COL), Juuse Saros (NSH), Cam Talbot (MIN), Nathan Mackinnon (injured/original captain- COL), Jared Bednar (head coach- COL).

Metropolitan: Sebastian Aho (CAR), Claude Giroux (new captain- PHI), Jake Guentzel (PIT), Jack Hughes (NJD), Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH), Chris Kreider (NYR), Tom Wilson (WSH), Adam Pelech (NYI), Zach Werenski (CBJ), Frederik Andersen (CAR), Tristan Jarry (PIT), Adam Fox (injured- NYR), Alex Ovechkin (original captain- WSH), Rod Brind A’Mour (coach- CAR)

Atlantic: Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA), Dylan Larkin (DET), Auston Matthews (captain- TOR), Steven Stamkos (TBL), Nick Suzuki (MTL), Brady Tkachuk (OTT), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Victor Hedman (TBL), Jack Campbell (TOR), Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL), Drake Batherson (injured- OTT), Andrew Brunette (coach- FLA)

With both All-Star Weekend and what was originally supposed to be the NHL’s 2022 Olympic Break, the Golden Knights do not play until February 8th in Edmonton.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

The NHN Network

Pittsburgh

Boston

Colorado

Florida

San Jose

Long Island

Philadelphia

Washington DC

Detroit

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously