VHN Daily: Golden Knights Coast Into All-Star Break, Washington Commanders

The Vegas Golden Knights have entered their 2022 All-Star Break as has most of the rest of the National Hockey League. Only five games are on the schedule for the NHL tonight and then the entire league enters a five-day break from games due to the All-Stat Break. Tuesday night the Golden Knights defeated the Buffalo Sabres in a game that went pretty much exactly how you would expect it to go.

The Golden Knights will be off until Tuesday, Feb 8th before they take on the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in a back-to-back two-game series. Both games were originally scheduled for early January but were postponed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Vegas: The impressive play of Brett Howden, Reilly Smith finally scoring, and the impressive play in the neutral zone for the Golden Knights highlight takeaways from Tuesday night.

Cody Eakin, Peyton Krebs, and Alex Tuch all returned to T-Mobile Arena last night and received a combined video tribute.

Also, an All-Star Game update- two special events will take place outside in Fabulous Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Speaking off the All-Star Game/Weekend, a reminder that new loosened COVID-19 protocols will be in effect once the break concludes. This includes no daily testings, which will hopefully decrease the number of players in the NHL that are in COVID-19 protocols. For the Golden Knights that is Chandler Stephenson and Dylan Coghlan currently.

Meme of the day: On Jack Eichel, the Sabres, and his neck surgery.

This is the surgery the Sabres wanted for Jack https://t.co/Nd3j5LB0KR — BUFFALO BILL BRASKY IS A SLUGOFABITCH (@SlugLife0607) February 1, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Arizona: (certainly an interesting daily when I type their name in first). The Coyotes are reportedly willing to eat cap space at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline as usual. Maybe the Golden Knights can shed some salary for Jack Eichel with the help of the Coyotes.

Speaking of the Coyotes, they snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s home winning streak at 18 games.

Sportsnet: At the halfway mark of the 2021-22 NHL season, which lines have been the best this season? Misfit Line? Stephenson, Stone, Pacioretty?

Vancouver: Could Jaroslav Halak be available on the NHL trade market? Would he want a trade out of Vancouver?

Long Island: Should the New York Islanders have chosen Jordan Eberle over Kyle Palmieri?

Montreal: It appears as if Jeff Petry is now on the NHL trade block as the Montreal Canadiens could look to deal with the defenseman at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. The Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins have been linked to Petry.

Boston: Yanni Gourde and Urho Vaakanainen collided in Tuesday night’s Seattle Kraken/Boston Bruins game. Vaakanainen did not return.

Detroit: At the halfway mark of the 2021-22 NHL season the Detroit Red Wings are still looking for a higher degree of consistency.

Women’s Hockey: The 2022 Winter Olympic Games start tonight with the women’s hockey tournament starting up. Get all caught up on this year’s rosters from Team USA to Team Canada with the Ice Garden.

Washington: In the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek left with an upper-body injury. His status is unknown moving forward and the Capitals have recalled Phoenix Copley as a result.

Oh- and breaking news. Right as I publish this article this happens. Updates available with Washington Hockey Now.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is unavailable tonight versus the Edmonton Oilers due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol. Based on a positive test result, Ovechkin will not participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 2, 2022

NFL: Not hockey news but still pretty relevant, the Washington Football Team finally revealed their new team name in the “Washington Commanders.” Feel free to fight in the Facebook comments on this one.

New name, new marks pic.twitter.com/KxN5pWg4X1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022