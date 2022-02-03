VHN Daily: The Blackhawks Are a Mess, Gritty Visits the Rio

The 2022 NHL-All Star Weekend is finally upon us and the Vegas Golden Knights are set to host their first-ever NHL All-Star Game tomorrow and Saturday. With a break from game action for not just the Golden Knights but the rest of the league until at least Monday, now is a perfect time to evaluate teams halfway through the season.

Vegas: Jonathan Marchessault has snuck into the 2022 NHL-All Star Game and will play alongside teammates Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo as well as head coach Peter DeBoer.

All-Star Weekend will have a Las Vegas flair added to some of the skills competitions with blackjack and hockey at the Bellagio Fountains on the schedule.

Meme of the Day: Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty had an eventful time in his first night in Las Vegas, stopping by Chippendales at the Rio All-Star Suite and Casino.

I guess that’s why they call it sin city. pic.twitter.com/lQSixbMKPk — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 3, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Washington: A whole lot of news coming out of Washington this Thursday. First off, Alex Ovechkin will not attend All-Star weekend as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Fan-favorite (I kid) Tom Wilson, who has had a big chunk of his nose ripped out by Jeff Carter, will replace Ovechkin as a part of Team Metropolitan.

Like many of us, Wilson says he “would have never really expected” getting named to an All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway rocked now Edmonton Oiler Evander Kane into the bench Wednesday night. I am sure many of you Golden Knights fans have conflicting reactions to this Wilson and Kane news.

Long Island: 21 points out of a playoff spot is it safe to ask if the New York Islanders have given up on this season?

Florida: Noel Acciari is close to returning for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit: Former Red Wings assistant general manager Pat Verbeek has been named the new general manager for the Anaheim Ducks.

Montreal: As they continue to struggle, the Montreal Canadiens may need a culture change in the near future. With this in mind is head coach Dominique Ducharme on the hot seat?

Boston: Are the Boston Bruins in on NHL trade bait piece Connor Garland?

Pittsburgh: With Kris Letang as pending UFA, could the Penguins look to add Jeff Petry at the trade deadline for an insurance top defenseman?

Chicago Blackhawks

TW: This story deals with sexual assault and may be offensive and upsetting to some readers.

Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz blew a fuse Wednesday when talking to reporters in a town hall-type meeting focused on the culture of the Blackhawks heading forward. Questions were asked about the 2010 Kyle Beach incident in which Blackhawks player Kyle Beach was sexually harassed by video coach Brad Aldrich.

Here is the full video starting with Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, followed by Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribute.

And now he goes after @_phil_thompson. Absolutely insane from Rocky Wirtz. Smh. pic.twitter.com/dMHYOHUbkQ — Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022

After making a fool of himself, Rocky then released a statement apologizing for “crossing the line.”

