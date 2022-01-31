OK Daily: Carey Price Speaks, All-Star Game Roster Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights are off today, as they have concluded their January schedule and wait to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. They will welcome back both Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs to T-Mobile Arena and could also potentially welcome Alec Martinez into their lineup.

The Golden Knights also made news Sunday by resigning three of their players. Could this be a sign of a cap-clearing trade coming soon?

Elsewhere in the NHL Carey Price speaks on his recovery, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks could become sellers at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Vegas: The Golden Knights resigned three players Sunday to multi-year extensions. Michael Amadio and Logan Thompson got near league-minimum extensions and Brayden McNabb signed a three-year deal with an AAV of $2.85 million. Further analysis of the McNabb signing will be out later today.

Henderson: In Silver Knights news, Brayden Pachal has been named team captain and head coach Manny Viveiros has returned to the team after his medical leave of absence.

Meme/Funny Video of the Day: Watch as Brad Marchand and Tyler Seguin battle to be the last person on the ice in warmups.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Seguin continue their competition over who's the last guy off the ice during warmups: pic.twitter.com/z4LGs9FbxZ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 31, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

All-Star Game Update: With Nathan Mackinnon and Adam Fox out, Roman Josi and Evgeny Kuznetsov will replace them at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Joe Pavelski replaces Mackinnon as the Central Divisions captain as well.

Montreal: After months of silence in the NHL/NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program Carey Price spoke to the media on his recovery from his offseason knee surgery. Price has not played a game this season.

NHL Trade Rumor Update: Claude Giroux is on the trade block for the Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks could look to trade Connor Garland.

Detroit: At 46 games, what is right and wrong with the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado: As a pending free agent, has the impressive play from Nazem Kadri this season priced him out of town for the Colorado Avalanche?

Random Thing I Found: So I just finished watching South Park in full- another full watch-through before season 25 comes out this week. I love the show but didn’t think I would get to talk about it in an article until I found this…

I’ve never worked a game at Staples Center/Crypto.com Arena (yet) but I hope they still do these. Funny thing my buddy pointed out though- shouldn’t Eric Cartman be a Colorado Avalanche fan since he is from South Park, Colorado?