OK Daily: Evander Kane Scores in Debut, Flyers Finally Win

The Vegas Golden Knights return home Sunday with five on available eight points on their four-game road trip. The team will enter February with a more laid-back schedule having only one game this week against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Then, the Golden Knights will host the NHL All-Star Game on Feb 4th and 5th. Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, and head coach Peter DeBoer will all represent the Golden Knights as all-stars.

Vegas: Saturday night the Golden Knights won in dramatic fashion over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the shootout. Mark Stone scored a rare shootout goal and the Golden Knights escaped Tampa Bay with two points. Here are eight takeaways from the game from Vegas Hockey Now.

Zach Whitecloud has had a solid season for the Golden Knights this year and has emerged as a reliable top-four option.

Lazy Sunday? Why not watch some Jack Eichel highlights to get you pumped up for his inevitable Golden Knights debut?

Check out these sweet dragon pads for Team China for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Women’s Hockey: Speaking of the Olympics, get your 2022 Winter Olympic previews from The Ice Garden.

Edmonton: In his first game with his new team, Evander Kane has scored a goal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Boston: The Bruins have recalled goaltender Jeremy Swayman to replace now injured Tuukka Rask.

Former Golden Knight Erik Haula is “flourishing” with the Bruins on their second line.

Is it time for the league to retire Willie O’Ree’s no. 22 league-wide?

Montreal: Canadiens defenseman David Savard will be out eight weeks. Good news though for the Canadiens as Carey Price is skating in full-equipment before Canadien’s practices.

New York: Rangers superstar defenseman Adam Fox has been placed on injured reserve.

Washington: Cute moment here between former teammates Alex Ovechkin and Brayden Holtby as Holtby played the Capitals for the first time since leaving their organization.

All love between Ovi & Holtby ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Xd3RxbkKhs — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 29, 2022

Philly: They have finally done it! The Philadelphia Flyers have won a game! They snap a franchise-record 13-game losing streak. Go Flyers!

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon will miss the 2022 NHL All-Star Game following his hit from Taylor Hall.

Vancouver: Trade rumors surrounding JT Miller and Connor Garland are floating around the NHL but just how real are they?

Calgary: Should the Calgary Flames go all-in in at this year’s trade deadline?

Florida: As the Panthers look to buy at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, will Owen Tippett be on the NHL trade block?