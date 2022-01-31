Las Vegas Themed Events Coming to NHL All-Star Game (Traffic Update)

The National Hockey League announced two new additions for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in “21 in 22” and “Fountain Faceoff.” These are two new Las Vegas-themed events added to the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. Both events will be outdoor, marking the first-ever outdoor skill competition in NHL history.

These two events will not replace the traditional NHL All-Star skills competitions. Classic events like Fastest Skater, Save Streak, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, and the Breakaway Challenge will all take place back at T-Mobile Arena.

The Fountains of Bellagio will host the Discover NHL “Fountain Face-Off” which will see eight players in the center of the fountain on a tiny ice sheet. The players will then try and shoot pucks as fast as possible to knock out five targets placed around the fountain pool. They have to do this all on a tiny ice sheet with the Bellagio Fountains spraying them with water.

Festivities continue on the Las Vegas strip with the NHL “21 in 22” competition which will shut down parts of Las Vegas Boulevard for a blackjack-styled event. A deck of oversized playing cards will lie on a wall and players will have to shoot pucks to add up their total amount. Like traditional blackjack, players will have to get a hand that is the closest to 21.

The NHL also announced four special guests that will participate in All-Star game skill competitions. Actor Wyatt Russell, women’s hockey NHL goaltender Manon Rheaume, three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux, and Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will all participate in various events.

The @NHL announced four special guests who will be in attendance for the 2022 NHL #AllStar Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which include Trevor Zegras, Manon Rhéaume, Wyatt Russell & Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. Full release: https://t.co/1qbuunp5DW pic.twitter.com/DW7e8kvVSF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2022

A refresher on the NHL All-Star Game roster is as follows. Nathan Mackinnon and Adam Fox have recently dropped out of the All-Star Game due to injuries. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Adam Fox will replace them. Joe Pavelski will also take over from Mackinnon as the Central Division’s captain.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, and head coach Peter DeBoer will all appear.

Pacific: Stone, Pietrangelo, Thatcher Demko, Jordan Eberle, Timo Meier, Adrian Kempe, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid (captain), Johnny Gaudreau, John Gibson, Peter DeBoer (head coach).

Central: Kyle Connor, Jordan Kyrou, Juuse Saros, Cam Talbot, Joe Pavelski, Cale Makar, Joe Pavelski (captain), Romas Josi, Alex DeBrincat, Clayton Keller, Jared Bednar (head coach).

Metropolitan: Alex Ovechkin (captain), Tristan Jarry, Claude Giroux, Chris Kreider, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Adam Pelech, Jack Hughes, Zach Werenski, Sebastian Aho, Frederick Andersen, Rod Brind’Amour (head coach).

Atlantic: Jack Campbell, Auston Matthews (captain), Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Drake Batherson, Nick Suzuki, Jonathan Huberdeau, Dylan Larkin, Rasmus Dahlin, Patrice Bergeron, Andrew Brunette (head coach).

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the rest of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. The All-Star Skills competition starts on Feb 4th at 4:30 pm PST on ESPN with the All-Star Game following the next day at noon on ABC and ESPN+. You can find tickets to the All-Star Game here.