Silver Knights Sundays: Pachal Named Captain, Welcome Back Manny!

Welcome back to Silver Knights Sundays everyone, your weekly report on the AHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights. Since our last report, the Silver Knights have played four games, two against the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche affiliate), and the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames affiliate).

The Silver Knights lost to the Heat 3-1 on Jan 21st with Jake Leschyshyn scoring the only goal of the game. They then defeated the Heat the following night on Jan 22nd with Jonas Rondbjerg scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. Against the Eagles, the Silver Knights won 3-2 in the shootout on Jan 28th but were shut out yesterday night 4-0.

Overall, the Silver Knights lineup is getting back to normal as the “black aces” that have come up to the NHL in Rondbjerg, Leschyshyn, and Daniil Miromanov are back with the team. Logan Thompson is still listed on the Golden Knights roster but is expected to return to the Silver Knights as both Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit are healthy.

Adam Brooks, who was sent down to the minors on a conditioning stint on Jan 31st is still with the Silver Knights but did not play against the Eagles. With the Golden Knights continuing to get healthy as only Alec Martinez and Jack Eichel are out as injured players, it is likely that we could see the Silver Knights add someone like Michael Amadio or Ben Hutton.

The Golden Knights could also potentially re-introduce their Taxi Squad which would likely mean another recall for Thompson, Rondbjerg, Miromanov, and Leschyshyn.

Elsewhere in Silver Knights news, Brayden Pachal has been named the new team captain for the Silver Knights. The 22-year old undrafted former assistant captain is in his third season with the Silver Knights. The defenseman has one goal and five assists for six points in 33 games this season.

“Brayden embodies what it means to be a Silver Knight. He has a tremendous work ethic and has established himself as a leading voice in our locker room,” said Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros.

Speaking of Viveiros, the Silver Knights head coach has returned to the team after taking a medical leave of absence to deal with his prostate cancer.

Viveiros released the following statement.

“I am thrilled to be able to return to coaching and to once again be with my players and fellow coaches, whose support has been so significant throughout these last few months.

After recent tests and scans, my doctors have given me clearance to return to my full-time duties with the team and my prognosis is very good. I would like to thank my family for their constant love and support.

I want to thank my fellow coaches and my players, who were with me through every step of this journey. And I am grateful to my medical team and the Golden Knights organization for their commitment and resolve in fighting this battle with me.

Now I am ready to return behind the bench for the second half of the season and to lead this exceptional group of men towards the playoffs and a Calder Cup run.”

HSK Weekly Record: 1-1 against Colorado Eagles

Standings Update: 18-12-2 overall, fifth in the AHL’s Pacific Division standings

Up Next: Feb 2nd and 3rd vs San Jose Barracuda at 7:00 pm

Projected First Call-Up: Jonas Rondbjerg

Henderson Silver Knights Current Lineup

Sven Baertschi- Ben Jones- Jonas Rondbjerg

Pavel Dorofeyev- Jake Leschyshyn- Maxim Marushev

Paul Cotter- Alan Quine- Jack Dugan

Mason Primeau- Reid Duke- Matt Boudens

Ian McCoshen- Brayden Pachal

Zack Hayes- Derrick Pouliot

Peter DiLiberatore- Daniil Miromanov

Jiri Patera/Logan Flodell

Injured/Scratched: Jermaine Loewen, Gage Quinney, Colt Conrad, Ben Thomson, Kaedan Korczak, Brandon Hickey, Dylan Ferguson, Adam Brooks