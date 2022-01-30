3 Signings: Golden Knights Sign McNabb, Thompson, and Amadio to Extensions

The Vegas Golden Knights have resigned not one, not two, but three players of their organization to contract extensions Sunday. Brayden McNabb, Logan Thompson, and Michael Amadio have all been re-signed. The announcement was made Sunday by Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

McNabb has signed a three-year contract extension that holds an average annual value of $2.85 million. The 31-year old defenseman is an original Golden Knight and has played in 314 career games with the team since year one. He and Keegan Kolesar are the only two players on the Golden Knights roster this season that have played in every game. McNabb has two goals, seven assists, and nine points in 45 games this season as well as 110 blocked shots, which leads not only the Golden Knights but the entire National Hockey League.

Claimed off waivers earlier in the season from the Los Angeles Kings, Amadio has signed a two-year extension that carries an AAV of $762,500. The 25-year old forward has four goals, three assists, and seven points in 28 games this season.

Thompson has primarily been the third goalie in the rotation for the Golden Knights. He has signed a three-year deal with an AAV of $766,667. Thompson has only appeared in two career NHL games and has only had one career start which came this season against the Nashville Predators.

Thompson and Amadio were set to become restricted free agents in the offseason for the Golden Knights and McNabb an unrestricted free agent. Reilly Smith, Mattias Janmark, and Ben Hutton remain notable pending UFA’s for the Golden Knights. Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague, Brett Howden, and Keegan Kolesar are all set to become RFA’s.

The Golden Knights will be back in action on Feb. 1st against the Buffalo Sabres at home.