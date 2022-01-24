OK Daily: A Brutal Road Trip is Coming for the Golden Knights, But Why is Beer $14?

The Vegas Golden Knights start their tough four-game road trip Monday night against the Washington Capitals. After playing just three games in 15 days, the Golden Knights will take on four of the toughest teams in the NHL this week. The team will hold practice at 8:30 PST. Vegas Hockey Now will have updates on the injury statuses of Alec Martinez, Max Pacioretty, Laurent Brossoit, and others who have joined the Golden Knights on their road trip.

Vegas: The Golden Knight’s current road trip presents a “huge challenge” for the team against some of the best teams in the NHL.

Some quick injury updates on Martinez, Pacioretty, Brossoit, Zach Whitecloud, Nicolas Hague, Jack Eichel, and captain Mark Stone from Sunday’s OK Daily.

At the halfway point of the season, which players on the Golden Knights get a passing grade? Which players are currently flunking? VHN breaks down the midway point player grades for the Vegas Golden Knights.

ICYMI: The Golden Knights have updated both their schedule and national TV broadcast schedule.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: The latest edition of Elliotte Friedman’s 32-thoughts is out.

Also, it has now been over one year since the blockbuster Patrick Laine for Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jack Roslovic trade.

Montreal: Could the Canadiens put Jeff Petry on the NHL trade block? Would the Detroit Red Wings be interested in the veteran NHL defenseman if he were to become available on the NHL trade market?

New York: The New York Rangers have placed defenseman Jared Tinordi on waivers.

Philly: Amidst their eleven-game losing streak, Keith Yandle is set to tie the record for longest consecutive game streak at 964 games. Yandle says his wife is the unsung hero in his pursuit of the record.

Florida: The Panthers were upset Sunday by the expansion Seattle Kraken, who grabbed their 13th win of the season.

At the midseason mark, Colby Guy reviews the Panthers midseason awards.

Detroit: Remember when the Red Wings put up 15?

Long Island: Who is responsible for Oliver Wahlstrom’s lack of consistency? Is it fair to put the Islanders’ latest struggles on Semyon Varlamov’s shoulders?

Vancouver: Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau has now officially coached 1,000 games in the NHL.

Pittsburgh: Kris Letang has also hit a milestone in 900 career NHL games. How much longer with the 34-year old play?

ECHL: More updates on the Jacob Panetta/Jordan Subban incident that recently occurred in the ECHL. Panetta, who was suspended by the league, has released an apology and says that his actions toward Subban were not racially motivated.

