OK Daily: Puppies, Broken Masks, and A Historic Hire By The Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights have escaped our nation’s capital with a 1-0 win over the Washington Capitals. Robin Lehner made 34 saves, including a mask-shattering save on Alex Ovechkin for his first shutout of the season. The Golden Knights finish off their back-to-back Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes before they travel to Florida.

Vegas: Eight takeaways from Monday night’s game, including the fact that the Golden Knights should get a team dog!

Washington: Monday night’s game between the Golden Knights and Capitals was “Canine Night.” Washington Hockey Now’s Sammi Sibler got a visit from some furry friends in the press box at Capital One Arena.

Here are Sibler’s takeaways from the Capitals side of Monday night’s game.

Chandler Stephenson was also honored by the Capitals Monday night in his return game to Capital One Arena.

Meme of the Day: The Philadelphia Flyers have a mobile game of their mascot Gritty now. Because why not? My high score is 54 which is pretty close to the number of consecutive games the Flyers have lost.

While you wait for puck drop, head to https://t.co/OrNBb2qeMj and play @GrittyNHL Snax, the new mobile game presented by @tcs_na! pic.twitter.com/B6VhtMi0dL — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 24, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: With the NHL trade deadline only getting closer, take a look at some of the biggest names as potential trade candidates. Claude Giroux, Tomas Hertl, and Jake DeBrusk all find their name in the NHL trade rumor conversation.

Pittsburgh: With Casey DeSmith’s struggles, the Pittsburgh Penguins need a backup goalie. Dan Kingerski looks at four potential names on the NHL trade block that the Penguins could add. Laurent Brossoit is not available!

Teddy Blueger will miss a substantial amount of time as he is out with a broken jaw.

Boston: Speaking of goaltending things were a little awkward at TD Garden Monday night with Bruins fans chanting “we want Swayman” while Tuukka Rask was in net.

San Jose: Erik Karlsson is out for the San Jose Sharks, at least for the start of the team’s upcoming road trip.

Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers have not won a game in 27 days and have lost twelve straight games.

The only positive for the Flyers is Keith Yandle, who tied the record for consecutive NHL games played Monday night at 964 games. Yandle says his wife is the unsung hero in his pursuit of the all-time record.

Calgary: The Flames torched the St. Louis Blues Monday night as they scored seven goals in two periods. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk finished with nine points combined.

Vancouver: The Canucks have made history as they have hired Émilie Castonguay as an assistant general manager, the first woman in this position in NHL history.

Florida: At the halfway mark of the season, George Richards hands out player grades for the Florida Panthers.

San Jose: Similarly, Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now reviews three reasons for excitement and concern with the San Jose Sharks.