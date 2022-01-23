OK Daily: Martinez, Whitecloud, Pacioretty All Join Golden Knights on Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights traveled to Washington DC today and practiced at Kettler Caps Iceplex. They begin a four-game road trip in which they take on some of the toughest teams in the league on Monday when they take on the Capitals. The team is still in the midst of a 15-day span where they will have only played three games.

This has proved to be beneficial to the Golden Knights on the injury front as Zach Whitecloud, Alec Martinez, and Max Pacioretty all traveled with the team. This is hinting at a potential return for these three players in the Golden Knights lineup before they return home on January 31st.

Goaltenders Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson are also with the team.

Mark Stone, who is currently in COVID-19 protocols did not travel with the team. However, there is a possibility that he could fly out and rendezvous with the Golden Knights later on in the road trip.

Vegas: At the halfway point of the 2021-22 NHL season, let’s look at all of the players on the Golden Knights roster and hand out player grades for the team. Chandler Stephenson gets an easy A+. But where do Robin Lehner and William Karlsson fall?

Also, a quick update on both the Golden Knights February schedule and the Golden Knight’s national TV broadcast schedule were both announced.

Elsewhere in the NHL, look who scored two goals Saturday for the Buffalo Sabres. Both his first and second career NHL goals for former Golden Knight Peyton Krebs.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Long Island: Four-time Stanley Cup Champion, Hockey Hall of Famer, and Islander’s legend Clark Gillies has passed away at the age of 67.

ECHL: Drama regarding Jordan Subban, Jacob Panetta, and a racial gesture directed at Subban in the ECHL.

Hershey: On a less somber note, the Hershey Bears have once again set a new record at their Teddy Bear Toss. Capitals prospect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the goal which sent teddy bears flying onto the ice.

Washington: Elliotte Freidman has confirmed that the Washington Capitals are considering Evander Kane. Ovechkin- Backstrom- Kane? Look out!

Montreal: Could the struggling Canadiens look to trade top defenseman Jeff Petry?

Boston: The NHL trade market is heating up regarding Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychryn. The Bruins and Florida Panthers are reportedly in the mix to acquire Chychryn but the Coyotes are asking for a high price in return.

Jake DeBrusk’s trade value has continued to go up and up since the winger has requested a trade.

Vancouver: Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson’s agents Ben Hankinson and Pat Brisson spoke out on trade rumors regarding some of the Canucks’ top players.

The pick for the Canucks’ general manager might come down to current Penguins assistant GM Patrick Allvin.

Edmonton: Things continue to get worse for the Oilers as both Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mike Smith have been placed on injured reserve. For Nugent-Hopkins it’s long-term.

Pittsburgh: Injury updates for the Pittsburgh Penguins include Zach Aston-Reese being listed as day-to-day and Louis Domingue out week-to-week.

Colorado: Former Erie Otter Kuris MacDermid is embracing his role as an enforcer for the Colorado Avalanche. But should the role of an enforcer still be in today’s NHL?

Detroit: Longtime Red Wing Justin Abdelkader has signed a professional tryout with the Grand Rapids Griffons of the AHL.

Philly: The Flyers’ losing streak has hit eleven games.

Women’s Hockey: The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) is officially expanding to Montreal and the future is looking bright for women’s hockey.

Olympics: Lastly, here is an updated list of every confirmed player heading to the 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. With the NHL not attending, the only Golden Knights connection is prospect Brendan Brisson for Team USA.