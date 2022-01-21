OK Daily: Brooks, Howden, Patrick Impress on Fourth Line, Trade Talk

The Vegas Golden Knights will have played only three games over the past fifteen days come Monday. For a team that is dealing with a significant number of injuries, this can prove to be beneficial. The Golden Knights will hold practice today at City National Arena starting at 11:30 am. Vegas Hockey Now will have updates on the status of Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, and Zach Whitecloud- Follow @OKrepps85 on Twitter.

Vegas: A full recap of Thursday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens in which Shea Theodore scored a slick overtime goal.

if you're reading this, Shea Theodore has better hands than you pic.twitter.com/Jz52QcqcCl — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 21, 2022

Eight takeaways from the Golden Knights game include the surprise success of the Nolan Patrick, Brett Howden, and Michael Amadio line on the fourth line.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: The flip side of the Golden Knights overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens has Jimmy Murphy praising Samuel Montembeault and his 49 saves in the Canadiens loss.

Speaking of Canadiens’ goaltending, Jake Allen will be out eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Ouch.

Despite their struggles this season, Josh Anderson has faith in the Canadiens. “I signed a long-term contract for a reason,” stated Anderson.

Could the Bruins and Canadiens put their differences aside and made a deal regarding Ben Chiarot?

Detroit: What will the Red Wings do with Vladislav Namestnikov? The pending UFA has been traded in previous NHL trade deadlines. Could we see him get dealt once more?

San Jose: Speaking of pending UFA’s what could Alexander Barbanov fetch on the open market? How much will it cost for the Sharks to keep him?

Boston: An eventful game between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins took place Thursday night. The Bruins took the victory winning 4-3 but lost star forward Brad Marchand to injury. Garnet Hathaway threw Marchand into the boards with a dirty hit. Tom Wilson also threw a massive hit on Anton Blidh, who will also be out for the Bruins moving forwards.

Sammi Sibler explains why Wilson’s hit on Blidh was a clean one.

TSN: NHL trade rumors are picking up regarding the goalie carousel in the NHL. Will the Oilers give in and add a goalie? They are a mess right now. Joonas Korpisalo, Anthon Khudobin, Braden Holtby, and Marc-Andre Fleury have been linked in NHL trade rumors. Could the Capitals look to upgrade in net as well?

Sportsnet: Fleury is also among ten of Jeff Marek’s names as potential trade candidates.

Florida: The Panthers won’t be involved in any NHL goalie trade rumors as Sergei Bobrovsky is starting to live up to his contract.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins are finally fully healthy! Aaaaand it’s gone. Louis Domingue and Jason Zucker are out.

Philly: Ten in a row. The Flyers have lost ten games… in a row.