OK Daily: Marchessault Misses Out On ASG, NHL To Stop Testing Asymptomatic Players

About last night…

The Vegas Golden Knights blew a three-goal lead to the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night at T-Mobile Arena and lost the game 5-3. Several things are to blame. Shaky goaltending, weak defense, and a lack of urgency on offense. But the Golden Knights are moving forwards and not looking in the rearview mirror. The team had yet again another multi-day break before their next game. They take on the struggling Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, once again at home.

Vegas: Robin Lehner wanted a call for goaltender interference on the Penguins’ first goal in their comeback. He never got the call, but head coach Peter DeBoer thought about challenging the play on the bench.

Nazem Kadri, Steven Stamkos, Jake Guentzel, and Troy Terry have been named the “last men in” for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Terry has beaten out Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault as the Pacific Division’s “last man in.” The Golden Knights will still have Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, and head coach Peter DeBoer at the All-Star Game.

Breaking News: The NHL and the NHL Players Association have agreed to stop testing asymptomatic members of teams. The new testing format will be implemented after the NHL’s All-Star break in early February. This will likely drastically decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in the NHL as fewer people are being tested. Alec Martinez is the only player on the Golden Knights who is currently in COVID-19 protocols.

Hearing NHL/NHLPA agreeing on no longer testing asymptomatic players and staff after All-Star. At that point, testing only required for cross-border travel and if a person develops symptoms. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 18, 2022

Henderson: The Henderson Silver Knight’s new home of the Dollar Loan Center is hosting a job fair to look for potential new employees for the complex.

Happy 32nd birthday to Alex Pietrangelo today as well!

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Boston: Tonight in Boston a very special ceremony will take place as the Bruins will retire Willie O’Ree’s no. 22. O’Ree was the first black man to ever play in the National Hockey League and the Hockey Hall of Famer is finally getting his long-overdue jersey retirement.

Montreal: The Canadiens have found their man as Kent Hughes has been named the 18th general manager in Canadiens history.

Pittsburgh: The flip side of the Golden Knights game last night from Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now. During the first intermission, Jeff Carter said the Penguins “got their sh*t together.”

San Jose: Timo Meier scored five goals Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings and is the first Shark to ever score five goals in a single game.

Florida: A couple of players for the Florida Panthers tried their hand at dog sledding in Banff, Alberta such as Ryan Lomberg, who played five seasons with the Calgary Flames organization.

Philly: Things continue to get worse for the Flyers as the team has now lost eight-straight games.

Women’s Hockey: Thanks to a $25 million investment, the Premier Hockey League (formerly the NWHL) will be increasing its salary cap from $300k to $750k as well as expanding from six teams to eight as soon as next season.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leaf’s defenseman Jake Muzzin has been diagnosed with a concussion and the Edmonton Oilers have waived William Lagesson.