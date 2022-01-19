OK Daily: Draisaitl is Pissy, Rainbows, and Hurricanes Total a Lamborghini

The Vegas Golden Knights have yet another day off Wednesday as they try and forget Monday night’s blown lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team is looking to continue to get healthy with Laurent Brossoit, Nicolas Hague, and Alec Martinez looking to come back from injury soon. Martinez has been removed from COVID-19 protocols.

But three new members of the Golden Knights organization have entered protocols in assistant coaches Steve Spott, Ryan McGill, and goaltender Logan Thompson.

Vegas: The Golden Knights are just one game off of the halfway point on the 2021-22 NHL season. With that in mind let’s take a look back on the biggest positive and negative surprises so far.

Jonathan Marchessault has missed out on the 2022 NHL All-Star Game as Troy Terry has been named the ‘Last Men In’ candidate for the Pacific Divison. The now complete list of NHL All-Stars for the 2022 All-Star weekend in Las Vegas can be found here.

The Edmonton Oilers, who are struggling in the Pacific Division (remember when the Golden Knights trailed them in the standings) have let their frustration get to them in two vastly different ways. Leading scorer Leon Draisaitl got into it with reporter Jim Matheson.

Brendan Perlini had a different answer on why the Oilers are struggling.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

TSN: Cole Perfetti scored his first career NHL goal Tuesday night and the rookie is quickly becoming a top-six winger for the Winnipeg Jets.

ICYMI: The Montreal Canadiens have named Kent Hughes as the new general manager of the franchise.

Boston: Willie O’Ree’s no. 22 is finally up in the rafters of TD Garden in Boston where it belongs.

Philly: A bunch of news out of Philadelphia today. First and foremost the Flyers have now lost nine-straight games after a nine-round shootout loss against the New York Islanders. Zdeno Chara also decked Zack MacEwen. Sam Carchidi asks where the Flyers go from here?

On the injury front center, Kevin Hayes will miss 3-4 weeks. Former Flyers Jake Voracek will not play against his former team Thursday night.

Also, Flyers captain Claude Giroux and the Flyers have had no talks with management regarding him waiving his no-movement clause.

Carolina: The Hurricanes are trolling again. Vincent Trocheck was asked if he felt like his game was similar to Brad Marchand’s. Marchand responded on Instagram stating that comparing him and Trocheck was like “comparing a Prius to a Lamborghini. The Hurricanes steamrolled the Bruins Tuesday night 7-1 and posted this too.

Never seen a Prius total a Lambo before pic.twitter.com/NJ2uQY0raq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 19, 2022

Ottawa: Matt Murray will miss time with the Senators with a non-COVID-related illness, potentially jeopardizing his return to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Also, check out this goal last night from Mark Jankowski. Without sounding mean this is the most Ottawa Senators/Buffalo Sabres goal I have ever seen. Pure chaos and I love it.