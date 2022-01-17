OK Daily: Golden Knights Getting Several Reinforcements, Welcome Raiders Fans!

As the city of Las Vegas continues its quest to get a sports team from each of the main four professional leagues, one team has seen its season come to an end. Vegas Hockey Now would like to welcome in all disappointed Las Vegas Raiders fans following their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders have never won a playoff game in the city of Las Vegas, but the Vegas Golden Knights have, and they look to finally reach the summit of the Stanley Cup this season in 2022.

For any Raiders, fans out there, or casual Golden Knights fans here’s a brief recap on the season so far.

Despite trading golden boy and face of the franchise in Marc-Andre Fleury in the offseason, the Golden Knights entered the 2021-22 season looking like prime Stanley Cup contenders once more.

The team has dealt with a tremendous amount of injuries, especially early on in the season as they lost William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone for significant lengths of time.

Due to this the team struggled out of the gate and floated around a .500 record before they were able to recover and are no first in the Pacific Division standings.

On November 4th, the team acquired Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres, a superstar centerman who is currently injured, but will play with the Golden Knights soon.

The Golden Knights take on the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night after a six-day pause due to COVID-19 postponements of games. Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy, Nolan Patrick, Laurent Brossoit, and William Carrier are all expected to return.

Vegas: The Golden Knights have their eyes on the Stanley Cup this season. The franchise has never won a Cup in team history but three players on the roster have with other teams. What can the Golden Knights learn from these players?

The Golden Knights are getting new jerseys soon, per owner Bill Foley.

With Jack Eichel now in the mix, the Golden Knights are projected to be over the NHL Salary Cap when he and Alec Martinez return from LTIR. Could the Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to free up some cap space?

Henderson: Adam Brooks has been sent down the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Similar to the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium hosting the Pro Bowl, the Golden Knights and T-Mobile Arena will host the NHL All-Star Weekend on February 4th and 5th. Head coach Peter DeBoer, captain Mark Stone, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will all represent the Golden Knights.

Jonathan Marchessault also has a chance of attending as he is one of the names in the “Last Men In” vote where fans can vote in four more players to the All-Star Game. You can vote for Marchessault here.

