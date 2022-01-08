Connect with us

OK Daily: Fleury vs Lehner Tonight, Kane on Waivers to Terminate Contract

Published

3 hours ago

on

Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner

The Vegas Golden Knights will have one of the most important and impactful players in team history return to T-Mobile Arena Saturday night in Marc-Andre Fleury. The veteran goaltender was selected by the Golden Knights during the team’s 2017 Expansion Draft and went on to have a tremendous impact on the team.

Vegas Hockey Now will have intensive coverage on the return of Fleury so stay tuned for more pieces. Based on practice, it looks like Robin Lehner will start in net tonight against Fleury and the Blackhawks as well.

Daily Faceoff: Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith makes an appearance on Frank Seravalli’s 20 potential trade targets for the upcoming 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

HDA: The Hockey Diversity Alliance has announced a new #TapeOutHate campaign.

Dallas: David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting that Stars defenseman John Klingberg has reportedly asked for a trade out of the Dallas Stars’ organization. The 29-year old defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent.

TSN: Things continue to get worse for the Edmonton Oilers as five players and six staff members have been added to the team’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Sportsnet: After a failed experiment in the Maple Leafs’ top-six, Nick Ritchie has cleared waivers.

San Jose: Due to another COVID-19 violation the San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers to terminate his contract. A shocking development on the ongoing Kane saga looks to have finally reached its end. Kane has been playing in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda this season and just recently played the Henderson Silver Knights.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

