OK Daily: Fleury Returns, Golden Knights Prospect Brendan Brisson Does a Little Dance

The Vegas Golden Knights are finally escaping an eventful week that saw five former members of the organization return to T-Mobile Arena. Paul Stastny, Nate Schmidt, Ryan Reaves, Gerard Gallant, and of course, Marc-Andre Fleury all paid their former team a visit. Last night was perhaps the biggest return of them all as fan-favorite Fleury returned and defeated his former team 2-1 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the ongoing Evander Kane drama has set new lows for the future of Kane’s career, (if there even is one at this point), Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson has a nifty new goal celebration, and Jonathan Marchessault still loves Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas: Former teammates Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault faced off last night. Fleury stated postgame that Marchessault was chirping him on the ice. All in good fun.

Here is the video tribute that Fleury received before the start of the game. His reaction was met with thousands of fans on their feet chanting his name.

Before the game, Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer compared Fleury to the likes of Martin Brodeur, Jaromir Jagr, and Joe Thornton as Hall-of-Fame players that he has had the privilege to coach.

Elsewhere, Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson had quite the goal celebration the other night. Brisson was drafted by the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Level Draft.

Brisson's dance in front of the bench is great and now I want everyone to do this pic.twitter.com/WjQZqcQ9oK — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 9, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: How would Golden Knights fans react to Fleury potentially joining the Colorado Avalanche? Could the Avs trade Darcy Kuemper for a guy like Fleury, or even Carey Price?

San Jose: Here is the full story on the ongoing Evander Kane scandal which has seen the San Jose Sharks try and terminate Kane’s contract due to violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Sportsnet: If Kane becomes a free agent would any teams in the NHL even be interested at this point?

NYI Hockey Now’s Stephen Rosner says the Islanders should avoid Kane at all costs. Calgary Hockey Now’s Steve Macfarlane is a little bit more open to the idea of the Flames bringing in Evander Kane.

Daily Faceoff: “I don’t feel appreciated,” says Stars defenseman John Klingberg who has reportedly requested a trade and wants out of Dallas. The 29-year old defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Washington: Carl Hagelin scored a goal last night. Problem is, it was on the wrong net and the Washington Capitals dropped their game to the Minnesota Wild in the shootout.

Boston: Bruins winger Nick Foligno left the Bruins’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a leg injury and did not return.

Florida: The Panthers are in the market for a defenseman as the NHL trade deadline approaches.